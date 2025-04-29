NBA

Adam Silver says the NBA is discussing the idea of an international twist on next year's all-star game

Zach Wolpin
Over the last decade, the NBA has made several changes to the All-Star Game. In 2018, they introduced a draft and went away from the traditional East vs. West matchup. 

This format started in 2018 and ended in 2023. For the All-Star Game in 2024, the NBA went back to the East vs. West format. In 2025, there was a four-team mini-tournament, and viewership was down considerably. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the league is discussing the idea of an international twist for next year’s All-Star Game.

The NBA is seriously considering a USA vs. the rest of the world all-star format


On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with The Athletic. He acknowledged that the league is having discussions with the NBA Players Association and their broadcast partners at NBC. Previously, the All-Star Game had been covered by TNT. Silver mentioned there have been talks of changing the all-star game format for next season. He said there could be an international twist.

The twist that Silver is referring to would be a USA vs. the rest of the world all-star format. Adam Silver noted that the All-Star Game next season will run directly with NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. With that, Silver said the league will air their game in the afternoon instead of the evening. This allows NBC to directly follow coverage of the All-Star Game with their pre-game Winter Olympics show.

Several players have voiced their support for an international competition between NBA players. That includes Darymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama. An international competition would spice things up after a 13% decrease in viewership from the 2024-25 All-Star Game. Adam Silver is always trying to improve the NBA, and the league is acting fast to implement this new all-star game format.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
