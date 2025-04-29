Adam Silver says the NBA is discussing the idea of an international twist on next year’s all-star game

Over the last decade, the NBA has made several changes to the All-Star Game. In 2018, they introduced a draft and went away from the traditional East vs. West matchup.

This format started in 2018 and ended in 2023. For the All-Star Game in 2024, the NBA went back to the East vs. West format. In 2025, there was a four-team mini-tournament, and viewership was down considerably. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the league is discussing the idea of an international twist for next year’s All-Star Game.

The NBA is seriously considering a USA vs. the rest of the world all-star format

The NBA is considering a USA vs. World format for next year’s All-Star Game, per Adam Silver “We’re discussing concepts with the players association that focus on NBA players representing their countries or regions instead of the more traditional formats that we’ve used in the… pic.twitter.com/DXDuGDWRWe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 29, 2025



On Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with The Athletic. He acknowledged that the league is having discussions with the NBA Players Association and their broadcast partners at NBC. Previously, the All-Star Game had been covered by TNT. Silver mentioned there have been talks of changing the all-star game format for next season. He said there could be an international twist.

The twist that Silver is referring to would be a USA vs. the rest of the world all-star format. Adam Silver noted that the All-Star Game next season will run directly with NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. With that, Silver said the league will air their game in the afternoon instead of the evening. This allows NBC to directly follow coverage of the All-Star Game with their pre-game Winter Olympics show.

Several players have voiced their support for an international competition between NBA players. That includes Darymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama. An international competition would spice things up after a 13% decrease in viewership from the 2024-25 All-Star Game. Adam Silver is always trying to improve the NBA, and the league is acting fast to implement this new all-star game format.