Basketball

Team USA Pulls Off Remarkable Comeback Against Serbia To Advance To Olympic Games Gold Medal Match

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Curry & LeBron
Curry & LeBron

The USA looked down and out against Serbia in their Olympic Games semi-final, but a late comeback saw Steph Curry and co advance to the gold medal match against France.

Steph Curry Leads Team USA To Incredible Olympic Games Comeback 

Having already faced Serbia twice in the last month, team USA were expected to breeze through their Olympics semi final on Wednesday but the big names struggled in the first half leaving USABMT 11 points behind at the break.

That deficit only grew during the third quarter, as with just over ten minutes left to play, Nikola Jokic and his teammates held a 17 point lead and looked in a great position to qualify for the gold medal match.

However it is impossible to ever rule out team USA with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all on the floor at the same time and the three future NBA hall-of-famers took over in the final period.

Curry finished with 36 points and went off for a tournament record nine three-pointers in the game, alongside LeBron who managed an impressive triple double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. 

USA Basketball’s all-time top points scorer KD also continued his streak of impressive performances, with an especially clutch four point effort down the stretch closing the gap on Serbia and sending the crowd into delirium. 

Joel Embiid also bailed out the USAMBT numerous times with some big defensive plays, as well as dropping a personal high for the Olympic Games with 19 crucial points.

In the dramatic late turnaround USA outscored Serbia 32-15 during the final quarter, which resulted in a four point win for Steve Kerr’s side and an Olympic Games gold medal match vs hosts France on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama’s France may be the USA’s toughest opponent yet in this summer’s games and the home atmosphere this weekend is sure to make the match an even more exciting watch.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Curry & LeBron
Basketball

LATEST Team USA Pulls Off Remarkable Comeback Against Serbia To Advance To Olympic Games Gold Medal Match

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 09 2024
Kevin durant
Basketball
Kevin Durant Takes Jab At Nike Over Advertisement Ahead Of Potential Return To Court In London
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 22 2024

Kevin Durant was less than pleased with Nike’s latest advertisement ahead of the Olympic Games, with the all time top points scorer for team USA taking a dig at the…

Russell Westbrook Clippers pic
Basketball
Russel Westbrook Denver Bound Following Clippers Trade With The Jazz
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 19 2024

Clippers star Russel Westbrook has been traded this summer and although he has initially moved to Utah, it will be the Nuggets who take the 35-year-old next season. Russel Westbrook…

Bronny James Lakers pic
Basketball
Bronny James Hits Back At Critics In Summer League With Strongest Performance Yet
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 19 2024
Caitlin Clark Fever pic
Basketball
Indiana’s Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record with 19 assists vs. the Wings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024
Team USA
Basketball
Team USA Finally Begins To Click Together In Convincing Win Against Serbia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 18 2024
Anthony Davis Joel Embiid
Basketball
Anthony Davis Pushing For A Start Over Joel Embiid On Team USA Following Strong Showcase Performances
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 17 2024
Arrow to top