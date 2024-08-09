The USA looked down and out against Serbia in their Olympic Games semi-final, but a late comeback saw Steph Curry and co advance to the gold medal match against France.

Steph Curry Leads Team USA To Incredible Olympic Games Comeback

Having already faced Serbia twice in the last month, team USA were expected to breeze through their Olympics semi final on Wednesday but the big names struggled in the first half leaving USABMT 11 points behind at the break.

That deficit only grew during the third quarter, as with just over ten minutes left to play, Nikola Jokic and his teammates held a 17 point lead and looked in a great position to qualify for the gold medal match.

However it is impossible to ever rule out team USA with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all on the floor at the same time and the three future NBA hall-of-famers took over in the final period.

Curry finished with 36 points and went off for a tournament record nine three-pointers in the game, alongside LeBron who managed an impressive triple double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

USA Basketball’s all-time top points scorer KD also continued his streak of impressive performances, with an especially clutch four point effort down the stretch closing the gap on Serbia and sending the crowd into delirium.

Joel Embiid also bailed out the USAMBT numerous times with some big defensive plays, as well as dropping a personal high for the Olympic Games with 19 crucial points.

In the dramatic late turnaround USA outscored Serbia 32-15 during the final quarter, which resulted in a four point win for Steve Kerr’s side and an Olympic Games gold medal match vs hosts France on Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama’s France may be the USA’s toughest opponent yet in this summer’s games and the home atmosphere this weekend is sure to make the match an even more exciting watch.