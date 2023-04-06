MLB

Tampa Bay Rays Are The Last Undefeated Team In Baseball

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are just one week in to the 2023 MLB season, but it looks as though the Tampa Bay Rays have what it takes to be one of the better teams in baseball this year.

The sample size is small, and the 162-game season is a grind unlike any other in sports, meaning we have a long way to go. But if the Rays are able to maintain their momentum, they have a shot at winning the AL East, and perhaps even the World Series.

Tampa Bay Rays Start The Season 6-0

They entered the season with moderate aspirations and expectations. The oddsmakers had the Rays pegged as a winning team, with their over/under win total coming in at 89.5 and sneaking into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Tampa Bay was considered one of the top five favorites to win the American League coming into the season, coming in with a +650 designation, behind only the Astros, Yankees, White Sox, and Blue Jays.

The opponents that they’ve played thus far aren’t exactly the cream of the crop, but two clean sweeps and an undefeated 6-0 start to begin the year is at least impressive. The Rays are the last undefeated team in baseball, and they’ll remain that way for at least another day, as they have an off day scheduled for Thursday.

Their games haven’t been particularly close. The Rays won each game against the Tigers and Nationals by 4 or more runs, including a combined score of 16-2 over the season’s first two contests.

Rays Not Just Winning, But Dominating

There was one closely contested game, which happened on Tuesday in Washington. The Nationals led 6-5 entering the 9th inning, when the Rays exploded for three home runs in the top half, winning the game by a count of 10-6.

Their bats are hot and the scoring is equally distributed, with four players having 2+ home runs and five with 6+ RBIs. Tampa Bay’s top 3 starting pitchers have combined to throw 24 innings and have just two earned runs against them.

Things aren’t going to get too much more difficult for the Rays for a while. They’ll play their next seven contests at home, the first three coming against the lowly Oakland A’s. The final four come against division opponent Boston, who have gotten off to a 2-4 start.

They’ll visit Toronto for a three-game set starting next Friday, which will be the Rays first true test of the season against a team with legit World Series aspirations.

