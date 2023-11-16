Last night, the Timberwolves were on the road to face the Suns. It was supposed to be the debut of Phoenix’s big three, but Bradley Beal was unable to play. The three-time all-star woke up on Wednesday morning with back tightness and did not play vs. Minnesota.

So far this season, Beal has missed eight of the Suns’ first 11 games. He missed the first seven in a row and it’s been an uphill battle to stay healthy for the 30-year-old. Despite a 133-115 win vs. the Timberwolves, the Suns are still 5-6 this season and would like the wins to come more consistently than they have. Getting Beal back at 100 percent would be a huge addition for them.

The debut of Phoenix’s big three was delayed another game after Bradley Beal was out Wednesday night

Bradley Beal is OUT tonight due to a back injury No Big 3 debut for PHX pic.twitter.com/L2Tbs7vOIM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 16, 2023



After 11 seasons with the Wizards, Bradley Beal was traded by the Suns this offseason. The former first-round pick in 2012 came to Phoenix to join Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Together, the trio consists of players who are all capable of scoring 25+ points each night. However, Durant, Booker, and Beal have yet to see the court this season. There was a chance it happened on Wednesday, but Beal was out with a back injury.

Head coach Frank Vodel described it as “residual tightness in the back” for his all-star guard. Beal woke up on Wednesday morning with back tightness and that’s when he first informed the medical staff. There was no practice on Tuesday for Phoenix and they had a team shootaround early on Wednesday. He was listed as probable before the game but was eventually ruled out.

“I just wanted to get out there and compete with the team.” “It’s good having our point guard back.” “He’s just trying to get right.” Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on Booker’s return and Bradley Beal missing Wednesday’s game with low back issues. #Suns pic.twitter.com/n69mpOB224 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 16, 2023



While Beal has missed time this season due to injury, veteran Eric Gordon has started for Phoeniz. He’s currently playing for his fourth different team and is in his 16th professional season. Gordon is averaging (13.7) points in (29.5) minutes per game in 2023-24. Once Beal returns, Gordon will be a depth piece off the bench for the Suns. Their next game is Friday on the road vs. the Utah Jazz.