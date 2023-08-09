NBA

Phoenix Suns To Retire Jersey Numbers Of Amar’e Stoudemire And Shawn Marion

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
rsz amare stoudemire shawn marion suns ring of honor e1691615939665

The Phoenix Suns were one of the best and most entertaining teams of the early 2000s, and Amar’e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion were a big part of the success.

Phoenix Suns Will Retire Marion, Stoudemire Numbers

Point guard Steven Nash will always be the face of the 7-Seconds Or Less offense. He was named the NBA MVP in back to back seasons in the middle of the decade (2005 & 2006), and was the motor that ran the highly-efficient Suns’ offense.

His running mates benefitted greatly, though they had their hand in helping make Nash and the Suns into what they were. Phoenix will do two of them the honor of retiring their jersey numbers at some point during the next NBA season.

Shawn Marion was drafted by the Suns with the 9th overall pick in 1999, and he was a dynamic threat for the team almost from the beginning. He was known for his unorthodox shooting motion and his long, lanky arms, but he was one of the most versatile players in the league for some time. Marion’s best season saw him average 21.8 points and 11.8 rebounds, and he was given Third Team All-NBA honors two different times.

Nash Has Already Been Honored

Amar’e Stoudemire joined the team a couple of seasons later, but his impact was just as immediate. He became the Suns’ rim-running center and the perfect pick-and-roll option for Nash. Stoudemire averaged 21.4 points per game in his 8 years with Phoenix, and was best known for his high-flying dunks and finishing lobs from his MVP point guard.

While those Suns teams never made it over the hump in order to win an NBA Championship, they are one of the more important teams in league history. They truly changed how the game is played with their offensive attack, and should be remembered forever for their impact.

Nash already has his number 10 retired by the franchise, and Marion and Stoudemire will join him in the Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 season.

They will be the 11th and 12th players to have their numbers retired by the Suns. Marion wore #31 while Stoudemire had #32, which puts future players in a rough spot if they like numbers in the early 30s. 33 (Alvin Adams) and 34 (Charles Barkley) are both already taken as well.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

