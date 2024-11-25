Following a below par return to Premier League life for Leicester City, new manager Steve Cooper was sacked over the weekend after just five months in charge.

Steve Cooper Sacked

The sacking of Steve Cooper came as quite a surprise this weekend, after Leicester lost their third match in the last four with a close 2-1 defeat to top four hopefuls Chelsea.

Of the three promoted teams from last season Leicester City are currently doing the best this year, but expectations at the King Power were much higher than in Ipswich or Southampton.

Cooper was always facing a stiff test to live up to Enzo Maresca’s standards in Leicester last season and it was rather poetic that the new Chelsea boss put the final nail in Cooper’s managerial coffin.

BREAKING: Leicester have officially confirmed the sacking of Steve Cooper 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NF7TRcOqK7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2024

Leicester are currently just one point above the relegation zone after 12 games but the standings are close at the bottom of the table, with a mere four points between 14th and 19th.

Cooper only lasted five months in charge of Leicester and he becomes just the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season, after Manchester United parted ways with Erik Ten Hag in October.

There are plenty of rumours over who could replace Cooper for the Foxes with the likes of Graham Potter and David Moyes leading the race, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Leicester released a statement after Cooper’s sacking, which read: “Men’s first team training will be overseen by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

Steve Cooper has only won at FOUR different grounds in the Premier League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7ogtcJdu4B — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 25, 2024

Although no manager has been found yet, Leicester are hoping to have a new boss named before this weekend when they face Brentford in their first game of the season without Cooper at the helm.