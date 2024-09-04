It has been reported that Steph Curry attempted to recruit Paul George to the Golden State Warriors this summer, but instead the Clippers star chose a move to Philadelphia.

Warriors Wanted Paul George

Paul George’s move to the 76ers has been one of the biggest trades in the NBA so far this summer, but it turns out there was actually a chance that he could’ve moved to Golden State.

According to Marcus Thompson of the Athletic, Steph Curry attempted to convince George to join the Warriors after last season ended, but the Clippers star preferred a move to Philadelphia.

“Curry recruited Paul George,” Thompson wrote. “So Curry is aware of what was in the Warriors’ control and how much of their whiffs were creditable to their rivals.”

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season for the Clippers and his talents certainly would have been appreciated by the Warriors next year.

The 76ers instead signed George to a four-year, $212million contract, with the nine-time NBA All-Star opting to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in their hunt for a first championship.

Golden State have struggled to pick up many players this summer and they are yet to replace Klay Thompson, with one half of the ‘Splash Brothers’ leaving for the Dallas Mavericks during free agency after 13 years with the Warriors.

The Warriors were also reportedly interested in signing Lauri Markkanen ahead of next season, but the Jazz star ended up signing an extension with Utah instead.

Curry won’t be a one man team next year with the Warriors though, after they picked up Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson on trades this offseason.

Even with those new trade accquisitions though, the Warriors look like they will be much weaker next season having lost the core of their team to rivals this summer.