Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year in 2023-24

Zach Wolpin
Long before the 2023 NBA Draft happened, everyone knew who the first pick was going to be. Victor Wembanyama’s talent and potential were too good to pass up on. It would come down to who won the draft lottery and the #1 overall pick. The Spurs were lucky enough to do so and it seems to be a perfect fit for Wembanyama so far. 

The 19-year-old will make his regular-season debut in exactly one week. So far, he’s played in two of San Antonio’s preseason games. Ahead of the start of 2023-24, Wembanyama is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He’s currently listed at (-110), but there are a few players behind him who will be contending for the award as well.

Can Victor Wembanyama earn an all-star spot this season as a rookie with the Spurs?


Victor Wembanyama has not played in his first regular season game, but the amount of hype surrounding his debut is huge. At seven-foot-four, the 19-year-old is unlike anyone who’s ever been in the league. There have been players in the past who were taller than Wembanyama. However, none of them had the same skillset and could come even close to what he could do.

For his size, Wembanyama has incredible length and versatility on the court. He had 20+ points, 4 rebounds, one steal, and one block in each of his first two preseason games. Last season, Wembanyama played overseas in France for Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A league. He won many accolades with Metro 92 but left to take his talents to the NBA to play with the best of the best.

Bet Victor Wembanyama to win Rookie of the Year in 2023-24  (-100) @ BetOnline

The next closest player to Wembanyama in terms of odds to win ROY is Chet Holmgren from the Thunder. He missed the entire 2022-23 season due to injury. That technically makes him a rookie in 2023-24 and he has a chance to win the award. Much like Wembanyama, there was a lot of hype surrounding Holmgren out of his draft class. Both players have similar skill sets and it could be a tight race later on in the season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
