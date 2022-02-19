Southampton vs Everton live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Everton will be looking to build on their win over Leeds with another positive result against Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

Southampton vs Everton live stream

Southampton vs Everton Preview

Frank Lampard will be desperate to guide his side away from the relegation zone and Everton will have to win matches like these in order to finish the season strongly. The Toffees bounced back from four consecutive league defeats with a win over Leeds and they will be confident of pulling off an upset here. Meanwhile, the home side have been quite inconsistent but they have lost just once in their last six league meetings.

When does Southampton vs Everton kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Southampton vs Everton kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 19th of February, at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton vs Everton Team News

Southampton team news

Southampton will be without the services of Lyanco, Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella because of injuries.

Southampton predicted line-up vs Everton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi; Broja, Adams

Everton team news

Everton are without Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Gylfi Sigurdsson because of injuries.

Everton predicted line-up vs Southampton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Iwobi, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison