Southampton vs Everton prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Southampton will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton vs Everton Prediction

The home side are coming into this game on the back of just two wins from their last six league matches and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Everton side.

Meanwhile, the visitors bounced back with a 3-0 win over Leeds United last week and they will be looking to put together a winning run now.

Southampton vs Everton Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Everton @ 7/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Southampton vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton have lost six of their last seven away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Everton have won their last two matches against Southampton in the Premier League. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.

The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 15 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Southampton vs Everton betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 51/50.

Southampton vs Everton Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Southampton vs Everton from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Southampton: 11/10 with Bet365

Draw: 13/5 with Bet365

Everton: 12/5 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 51/50 with Bet365

Under: 17/16 with Bet365

Southampton vs Everton Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

