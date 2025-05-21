NBA

NBA

Sources have reported the NBA will finally announce the 2024-25 MVP award on Wednesday

Zach Wolpin
Game 1 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals was Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were on the road to face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. 

Despite a poor shooting performance in the first half, SGA was clutch for the Thunder over the last two quarters. He finished with a game-high 31 points to lead OKC to a 114-88 victory. On Wednesday, The Athletic reported that the NBA is expected to announce the 2024-25 MVP award. Barring major change, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should win.

How far can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry OKC in the postseason?


In the 2024-25 season, there was a two-way race for league MVP. The battle was between Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver’s Nikola Jokic. During the regular season, SGA played in 76 of OKC’s 82 games. He led the NBA, averaging 32.7 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks. It was his third consecutive season averaging 30+ points per game for the Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting last season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic. That was the Joker’s third MVP award in four seasons. In 2024-25, Jokic played in 70 of the Nuggets’ 82 games. He averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, along with a career-high 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals. Despite Jokic averaging a triple-double at center, he likely will finish second.

That’s because of voter fatigue in the NBA. Those with the power do not want to give Jokic his fourth MVP in the last five seasons. They would rather see a player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander win his first award. The NBA likely did not want to hand out the MVP award in the Denver vs. OKC series. They’ve waited until the Conference Finals to announce it. According to The Athletic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to win the 2024-25 MVP award on Wednesday.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
