Shohei Ohtani Makes History With 50th MLB Home Run Of The Season

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
The incredible Shohei Ohtani set another MLB record on Thursday night, becoming the first player to ever record 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

Shohei Ohtani Makes History

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani was yet again blowing expectations out of the water this week, in what could have been one of the best performances in MLB history.

Ohtani had one of the best games we have ever seen in the league, going 6-for-6 at bat, with an incredible three home runs to go along with his two stolen bases and 10 runs.

After the match, Ohtani seemed as humble as ever, despite becoming the first player in history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

“To be honest, I’m the one probably most surprised,” Ohtani said.

“I have no idea where this came from, but I’m glad that I performed well today.”

In what is already being dubbed the best game of his – or anyone else’s for that matter – career, Ohtani made sure that the Dodgers clinched a playoff birth in a jaw dropping solo performance.

Ohtani’s postseason career has been highly anticipated, with the Dodgers star playing 866 MLB games without making a single playoff game.

No player in MLB history has ever earned the National League MVP award as a designated hitter, but that seems to be another record that the 30-year-old is destined to break this year.

The MLB commissioner was full of praise for Ohtani after his record setting game on Thursday, saying: “While Shohei Ohtani has been a groundbreaking player for many years, his latest feat as the first 50-50 player in the history of Major League Baseball reflects not just his amazing power-and-speed talent, but his character, his drive, and his commitment to all-around excellence.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate Shohei on this remarkable achievement. We are proud that he continues to take our game to new heights.”

Dodgers fans will now look forward to the posts-season beginning in October, where Ohtani is sure to seek out more records during what has been a flawless campaign.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
