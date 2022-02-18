Sheffield United vs Swansea City live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Sheffield United vs Swansea City in a Championship encounter at Bramall Lane is scheduled for this Saturday lunchtime.

It’s a game that, should they win, will see the Blades carve up towards the playoff spots in the league, and at just the right time as we begin to enter the business end of the season.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City live stream

Sheffield United vs Swansea City preview

Sheffield United have only lost one of the 14 league matches played since Paul Heckingbottom was brought in as manager.

The run, which includes 15 points from the last 21 points available, has seen Sheffield United slowly rise up to 8th place in the English Championship, with 47 points from 30 games played.

The Blades also have games in hand on most teams contesting the top six places. As a result, another win at Bramall Lane vs Swansea (plus results in the game(s) in hand) could see Sheffield United move up to as high as fourth place within a matter of weeks.

Unfortunately, the Blades’ most recent form has hit a bit of a lull. Performances have been strong but Heckingbottom’s side has been struggling to convert chances to goals.

A 0-0 draw against Huddersfield on the road was followed up by another 0-0 draw against Hull at Bramall Lane last week, leaving Blades’ fans hoping their strike force can find form again, and quickly.

Still, there’s no denying how good Sheffield United have been in the defensive phases of recent matches. Heckingbottom’s side has conceded just 11 goals in its last 13 games. As a result, breaking down the stingy backline of Robinson, Egan, and co. is likely to prove a real task for a Swansea side that has scoring deficiencies of its own.

It’s not just upfront where Swansea are having issues, either. Despite the progressive style of play, Russell Martin’s first year in charge of the Welsh side has been littered with inconsistency at both ends of the field.

For example, take a look at the Swans’ most recent run of form:

A 1-0 loss away to Luton Town was followed up by a fantastic (and surprise) 1-0 victory against second-placed Blackburn Rovers. Swansea then buried that performance up by getting a man sent off in a 3-0 loss to Stoke City at the City Ground, before returning to their best, winning 3-1 vs Bristol City last week.

And so it goes…

In truth, Swansea have been playing some of the best football seen at the club since the days of Michu in the EPL. Martin’s side has been dominating possession of the ball for long periods of the game. And they’ve done it against pretty much every team they’ve faced this year.

But the possession doesn’t always equate to goals, and the Swansea defense isn’t strong enough to ride to the bank on the back on a one-goal lead, as evidenced by the team’s lowly standing in the table.

For all their possession, Swansea are down in 16th place, averaging 1.1 points per game. The early season promotion optimism is gone. Swansea now need to begin picking up points to keep clear of the relegation battle beneath them.

All in all, Bramall Lane should be the venue for a well-contested game between two evenly matched sides come Saturday. But, if Sheffield United can keep their discipline when out of possession and defend as they have been in recent weeks and months, we fancy Heckingbottom’s side to get a result.

When does Sheffield United vs Swansea City kick-off?

The Championship match, Sheffield United vs Swansea City, kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday, February 19 at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City team news

Sheffield United team news vs Swansea City

The Blades will be without forwards David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster this weekend. So, one of Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp is likely to feature upfront.

Long-term absentee will Jack O’Connell will also remain on the sidelines. As a result, Blades’ manager Paul Heckinbottom, is likely to name largely the same starting XI to the one that took the field against Hull City in the last match.

Sheffield United possible starting XI:

Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Norrington-Davies, Hourihane, Norwood, Baldock; Ndiaye, Gibbs-White; Sharp

Swansea team news vs Sheffield United

Ryan Bennett has served his one-match suspension after receiving a red card against Stoke City last weekend. The defender will likely slot straight back into the side in place of Manchester City loan signing, Finley Burns.

Kyle Naughton could also find himself back on the Swansea bench after a stint out of the side.

Swansea City possible starting XI:

Fisher; Bennett, Cabango, Manning; Wolf, Grimes, Downes, Christie; Paterson, Piroe; Obafemi