Angel Reese and her actions after the Women’s National Championship Game on Sunday have been dominating the headlines, as there seems to be a split over the reception of her taunting of Caitlyn Clark.

The game between LSU and Iowa was one of the most hyped and most watched women’s college games of all-time, and there was plenty of hype leading up to tip-off. Caitlyn Clark madness had taken over the sport over the previous week, and there were people tuned in just to see what she would do for an encore.

Angel Reese Catches Criticism After Actions On Sunday

The people were treated to a dominant shooting barrage from LSU, and post-game fireworks that has had social media buzzing for the better part of 24 hours now.

The video has been shown millions of times by now. Angel Reese made sure to find Clark as the second wound off of the clock, staring her down and taunting her by waving her hand in front of her face and pointing to her ring finger.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

The gesture was a nod to Clark doing the same motion against Louisville, which apparently the LSU players took personally in their attempt to knock her and Iowa off.

Reese has been receiving criticism left and right. It began on social media during the wind down on Sunday night, and gained even more steam when all of the morning sports talk shows led with the story and the reaction to the actions. Her critics are saying that her taunting was over the top and uncalled-for, to which she has personally responded by being active on her Twitter account since the end of the game.

Shaq Comes To Reese’s Defense

There are more people coming to her defense, and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has responded to some Reese’s biggest critics.

He didn’t put out any tweets himself, but he responded to a couple. First it was Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, who was vocal on his Twitter account during and after the incident. He called Angel Reese “classless” and included an expletive, to which Shaq responded with one line:

and so is your mother — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023

Shaq then came at Keith Olberman, who was also very vocal in his disdain of Reese’s actions.

What a fucking idiot https://t.co/C8dW0tukfP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2023

Angel Reese has maintained that she is authentically herself, and that she was doing nothing more than what Clark had done previously. There are plenty of people who still see what she did as being over the top, and the discussion will likely continue.

