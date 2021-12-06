Shakhtar and Sheriff will meet each other on 7th December, Tuesday at Metalist Stadium.

Shakhtar vs Sheriff Preview

Unfortunately, Shakhtar couldn’t get any win in the competition. However, they were able to score a point in the match against Inter Milan which ended in a draw.

On the other hand, the Sheriff did an amazing job at the start of the league after winning the first two fixtures against Shakhtar and Real Madrid. But later on, they got defeated in three matches by the opponent team.

Shakhtar vs Sheriff Team News

Shakhtar will play without Lassina Traore, Junior Moraes, Alan Patrick, Ismaily because they are injured. Whereas Lovro Bizjak, Moussa Kyabou are injured for Sheriff.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dodo, Vitao, Marlon, Matvienko; Maycon, Stepanenko; Tete, Pedrinho, Solomon; Fernando

Sheriff Tiraspol possible starting lineup:

Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, S Thill; Souza, Kolovos, Castaneda; A Traore

Shakhtar vs Sheriff Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds of Shakhtar vs Sheriff from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Shakhtar: 8/15

Draw: 7/2

Sheriff: 5/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 3/4

Under: 6/5

Shakhtar vs Sheriff Prediction

Shakhtar couldn’t perform well in the Champions League. In five games, they were able to score one goal only. Whereas Sheriff’s performance slowed down in the league though they took a good start in the season. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the game is most likely to end in a draw.

Predicted Final Score: Shakhtar 1-1 Sheriff

