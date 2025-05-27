NBA

2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history in OKC's 128-126 Game 4 win

Zach Wolpin
The Thunder had a 2-1 series lead vs. the Timberwolves heading into Game 4 on Monday night. However, the momentum was on Minnesota’s side. 

They had a dominant 42-point win in Game 3. Luckily, OKC erased that loss from their memory and responded with a massive win in Game 4. Leading the team offensively was 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 40 points. He also had nine rebounds and 10 assists. SGA is just the fifth player in postseason history to have 40/10/9 in a Conference Finals game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to etch his name in the record books


Against the Timberwolves in Game 4, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a team-high 40 minutes. The 26-year-old also had 40 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists vs. Minnesota. He is the fifth player in NBA history to have 40/10/9 in a Conference Finals game. Speaking to the media after a massive Game 4 win, SGA said, “I tried to just lose myself in the competition, be aggressive, pick my spots.”

That’s exactly what the 2024-25 NBA MVP did in Game 4. He was 12-14 from beyond the arc and hit two massive free throws with 6.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. That gave OKC a three-point lead. The Thunder intentionally fouled Anthony Edwards with 3.5 seconds. Putting Edwards at the line for two shots. He made his first but missed the second on purpose to try and get his team possession on a rebounds.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tracked down the rebound and sent the ball flying out of bounds. Refs added 0.3 seconds to the clock, but the Timberwolves did not get a shot off. Monday was a massive win for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals. OKC last made the NBA Finals in 2012, where they lost in five games to the Miami Heat.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
