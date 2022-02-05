Senegal and Egypt face each other in the finals of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday evening.

Match Info Date: 6th February 2022

Kick-off: 19:00 pm BST, Paul Biya Stadium.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction

Both teams are in highly impressive form coming into this game and they will be desperate to win the tournament.

Senegal have managed to win four of their last six matches and the other two have ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Egypt are coming into this game on the back of five consecutive wins. However, the visitors have failed to win their last three matches in normal time and they will have to improve in order to grind out a win in the finals.

Senegal vs Egypt Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Egypt @ 10/1 with Bet365.

Senegal vs Egypt Betting Tips

Senegal are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Egypt. Bet on the home side to pick up a win.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of eight goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Egypt have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches across all competitions. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.

Senegal vs Egypt betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 3/8.

Senegal vs Egypt Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Senegal vs Egypt from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Senegal: 5/4 with Bet365

Draw: 7/4 with Bet365

Egypt: 3/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 12/5 with Bet365

Under: 3/8 with Bet365

Senegal vs Egypt Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

