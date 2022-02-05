Senegal and Egypt face each other in the finals of the African Cup of Nations on Sunday evening.
Match Info Date: 6th February 2022
Kick-off: 19:00 pm BST, Paul Biya Stadium.
Senegal vs Egypt Prediction
Both teams are in highly impressive form coming into this game and they will be desperate to win the tournament.
Senegal have managed to win four of their last six matches and the other two have ended in a draw.
Meanwhile, Egypt are coming into this game on the back of five consecutive wins. However, the visitors have failed to win their last three matches in normal time and they will have to improve in order to grind out a win in the finals.
Senegal vs Egypt Prediction: Senegal 1-0 Egypt @ 10/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Senegal vs Egypt betting offers
- Find out where to watch Senegal vs Egypt live stream
Senegal vs Egypt Betting Tips
Senegal are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Egypt. Bet on the home side to pick up a win.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of eight goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.
Egypt have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches across all competitions. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet here.
Senegal vs Egypt betting tip: Get under 2.5 goals at 3/8.
Senegal vs Egypt Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Senegal vs Egypt from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Senegal: 5/4 with Bet365
Draw: 7/4 with Bet365
Egypt: 3/1 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 12/5 with Bet365
Under: 3/8 with Bet365
- Check out the best FA Cup free bet offers.
Senegal vs Egypt Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the Bet365 sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits