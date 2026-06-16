Scotland vs Morocco is a Group C clash at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 19, 2026, with an 18:00 local kickoff. Scotland sit top of Group C after a 1-0 opening win over Haiti, while Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil and need a result to keep pace. The Scotland vs Morocco betting odds make Morocco the favorite at -130, but Scotland’s position at the summit gives Steve Clarke’s side genuine leverage heading into matchday two.

Scotland qualified for this tournament via the UEFA playoff, ending a 28-year absence from the World Cup finals. Their opening victory over Haiti, secured by a John McGinn goal, gave the Scots their first World Cup finals win since 1990. Morocco, who were fourth at the 2022 World Cup and became the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, arrive at Foxborough knowing a win would put them in a commanding position to advance from Group C.

Why This Game Matters

With Brazil and Morocco each sitting on one point after drawing their opener, the Group C standings are tighter than expected. Scotland, at the top with three points, can seal a place in the round of 16 with a win, while Morocco must avoid defeat to stay on course for the knockout stages. A Scotland victory would likely end Morocco’s realistic hopes of topping the group, making this matchday two fixture the pivotal moment of Group C.

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Our Pick

Morocco to win at -130, with the Atlas Lions’ superior tournament experience and a defense that conceded just once across five CAF qualifying matches tilting the balance. At -130 with BetOnline, a Morocco victory reflects realistic odds for a side that reached a World Cup semi-final in 2022 and held Brazil to a draw in their opener.

Scotland vs Morocco: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Scotland’s route to this match has been a story of pragmatic efficiency under Steve Clarke. A 4-0 friendly win over Bolivia and a 4-1 defeat of Curacao in pre-tournament preparation gave way to a compact, disciplined display against Haiti in the World Cup opener. Clarke’s side is built on defensive solidity and the creative engine of Scott McTominay, who has been Scotland’s most productive player in recent international windows. The Napoli midfielder’s ability to drive from midfield and contribute goals gives Scotland a dimension beyond their conservative baseline.

Morocco under their current coaching setup blend physicality with technical quality across midfield. Sofyan Amrabat provides defensive coverage while Bilal El Khannouss and Azzedine Ounahi carry the ball forward. Brahim Diaz, operating in a free role off the front, has been in prolific form for the national side in recent matches. The Atlas Lions’ draw with Brazil demonstrated they can contain top-level opposition, though their attack will be tested against a Scotland backline that kept a clean sheet in the opener. Achraf Hakimi’s marauding runs from right back represent Morocco’s most dangerous attacking outlet.

The Scotland vs Morocco prediction hinges on whether Clarke’s defensive structure can withstand Morocco’s transition play. Scotland’s greatest threat comes from set pieces and McTominay’s late runs, but for 90 minutes they are likely to be second on the ball. Morocco’s experience at this level, combined with their qualifying record of five wins from five with only one goal conceded, points toward a controlled Moroccan performance.

Recent Form and Trends

Scotland’s last five results show a side building toward this tournament with growing confidence, though their pre-tournament defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast in March 2026 served as a reality check against higher-ranked opposition.

Haiti (A): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Bolivia (N): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Curacao (H): Won 4-1 (Friendly)

Ivory Coast (N): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Japan (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Scotland’s wins over Bolivia and Curacao came against modest opposition, but the 1-0 result over Haiti in a competitive World Cup fixture carries the most weight. The Scots have shown they can defend a lead and grind out results when it matters.

Morocco’s five results show a side that handled their World Cup opener creditably against one of the strongest sides in the tournament.

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Norway (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Madagascar (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Burundi (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Paraguay (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Morocco’s pre-tournament form included heavy wins over lower-ranked sides, but the draws with Norway and Brazil indicate they can be pegged back by compact opposition. Ismael Saibari’s goal against Brazil was Morocco’s opener at this World Cup.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Scotland head into this fixture without any confirmed absences following their opener against Haiti. John McGinn, who scored Scotland’s only goal of the tournament so far, is expected to continue in his midfield role alongside Scott McTominay. Andy Robertson, Scotland’s captain and most experienced outfield player with 94 caps, is expected to start at left back. Clarke has a settled squad with no suspensions to manage after matchday one.

Morocco have a largely fit squad available. Achraf Hakimi, who captains the side and has 96 caps, is central to their attacking play from right back and is anticipated to continue. Yassine Bounou, Morocco’s experienced goalkeeper with 90 caps, is expected in goal. The Atlas Lions’ depth across midfield means Walid Regragui’s successor has options to rotate, though the XI that drew with Brazil is likely to be maintained for this fixture.

No confirmed suspensions have been reported for either side ahead of kickoff. Scotland’s Scotland vs Morocco lineups will be confirmed closer to the 18:00 local start, but both managers are expected to name strong starting elevens given the importance of the three points on offer.

Expected Lineups

Scotland (3-5-2): Gunn; McKenna, Hanley, Souttar; Patterson, McTominay, McLean, McGinn (c), Robertson; Adams, Dykes.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Morocco (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi (c), Aguerd, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Khannouss, Saibari; Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi, Brahim Diaz.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat is the axis on which this game will turn. McTominay has scored six goals in recent international matches, including a penalty, and his ability to carry the ball from deep and arrive late into the penalty area is Scotland’s most direct route to goal. Amrabat, deployed as a holding midfielder, will be tasked with tracking those runs and breaking up Scotland’s attacking transitions. Morocco conceded just one goal across their five qualifying wins, and Amrabat’s discipline in front of the defense was central to that record. If McTominay escapes his coverage, Scotland have a genuine chance of causing an upset.

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Main Pick: Morocco to Win @ -130 (BetOnline)

Morocco’s tournament pedigree, having finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, combined with a CAF qualifying record of five wins from five and only one goal conceded, supports them as favorites here. Scotland’s win over Haiti was hard-earned and compact rather than dominant, and a step up in class to face Morocco’s quality across the pitch makes a Moroccan victory the most grounded Scotland vs Morocco prediction. The -130 price at BetOnline is a reasonable reflection of that gap.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ -148 (BetNow)

Morocco conceded just one goal in five qualifying matches, and Scotland kept a clean sheet in their opener against Haiti. Both sides prioritize defensive organization, and Morocco’s 1-1 draw with Brazil featured only two goals from two teams considerably more expansive than Scotland. The Under 2.5 goals market at -148 with BetNow reflects the likely pattern of a tight, low-scoring affair at Gillette Stadium.

Scorer Market: Brahim Diaz Anytime Scorer

Brahim Diaz has scored six goals in recent international matches for Morocco, including two penalties, making him their most prolific performer heading into this fixture. The Real Madrid forward’s movement in the final third creates problems for structured defensive blocks, and with Scotland likely to sit deep, Diaz will have space to combine and arrive late. He is Morocco’s primary creative threat and the most logical Scotland vs Morocco picks candidate in the goals market.

Optional: Morocco to Win to Nil

Morocco’s defensive record across qualifying, conceding only once in five matches, and Scotland’s reliance on set pieces and McTominay’s individual runs as their main attacking outlets, makes a clean sheet for the Atlas Lions a credible outcome. If Morocco control possession as expected, Scotland’s chances of converting their limited opportunities are reduced, giving some appeal to the Morocco win to nil line for those looking for enhanced Scotland vs Morocco best bets.

Betting Odds and Lines

The Scotland vs Morocco odds below are taken from the three approved sportsbooks as of June 16, 2026. Morocco are clear favorites across all operators, with Scotland’s best price available at BetOnline.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Scotland +460 +450 +418 Draw +265 +260 +272 Morocco -148 -145 -134

Total Goals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +130 +130 +114 Under 2.5 -155 -150 -148

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Scotland vs Morocco will be broadcast live in the United States on Fox and Telemundo, with kickoff at 18:00 local time (UTC-4) on June 19, 2026. The match is played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. International viewers can find the fixture on ITV and BBC in the UK, RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland, CTV, TSN, and RDS in Canada, and Globo and SporTV in Brazil, among other regional broadcasters.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Scotland vs Morocco at one of the approved sportsbooks, follow these steps:

Choose a sportsbook from BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s official website or mobile app. Create an account or log in to an existing account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using a payment method accepted by the operator. Go to the soccer or football section and locate the 2026 World Cup Group C fixtures. Select Scotland vs Morocco and choose your preferred market and outcome. Enter your stake, review the bet slip, and confirm your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk, and all wagers should be placed within personal means. Anyone experiencing difficulty with gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org. Readers are encouraged to set deposit limits and take advantage of responsible gambling tools offered by all licensed operators before placing any bets on Scotland vs Morocco or any other fixture.