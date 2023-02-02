Boxing

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Rumoured To Fight John Ryder In UK Next

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
Rumours are circulating that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez could travel to the UK to fight John Ryder next. ‘Canelo’ has never fought in the UK before, and has expressed a real interest in fighting across the Atlantic before he retires. May 6th is the rumoured date – ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend aka ‘Canelo’ fight day!

‘Canelo’ To Fight John Ryder On ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Weekend

Boxing fans are desperate to see Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez back in action very soon. They mightn’t’ have to wait too much longer as the Mexican is rumoured to be travelling to the UK for his boxing debut across the Atlantic next.

Eddie Hearn revealed in a recent interview that there is a strong possibility that ‘Canelo’ could travel to the UK to face John Ryder on ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend.

A fight between the pair would be massive in the UK. ‘Canelo’ holds all four world title belts at super-middleweight, with Ryder deserving his shot at another world title after his last two wins.

‘The Gorilla’ has beaten both Zach Parker and Daniel Jacobs in his last two fights, and has been calling for the ‘Canelo’ fight ever since. Ryder last fought for a world title back in 2019 against Callum Smith. The 34-year-old was unfortunate not to get his hand raised on that occasions but has worked his way back up and fully deserves his shot next.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was last in action in September when he beat Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy bout. The great Mexican has beaten everyone else in the super-middleweight division, but hasn’t yet fought John Ryder. A fight between the pair makes total sense.

Not only that but ‘Canelo’ has expressed an interest on several occasions in fighting in the UK before he retires. This is the perfect opportunity for his to do that. ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend against a credible opponent has all the hallmarks of a classic super-middleweight contest.

Of course, the 32-year-old would be the overriding favourite with the best boxing sportsbooks to defeat and knock John Ryder out. However, Ryder himself has won his last two fights as the betting underdog, so he clearly doesn’t mind going in there expected to lose.

The Mexican multi-weight world champion boasts a professional record of 58-2-2 with 39 knockouts. He is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of his generation. It would be incredible to see ‘Canelo’ box on UK shores for the very first time. No doubt these are just rumours and speculation, but if it were to happen on May 6th, it would be quite an incredible spectacle.

‘Canelo’ would definitely go into the contest as the betting favorite with the best sports betting apps in the US. This is due to the fact he has reigned supreme for years and wiped out the entire super-middleweight division in just four fights before.

However, write John Ryder off at your peril. The WBO Interim super-middleweight world champion is more than capable of pulling off the upset. Backing him as the underdog with the best offshore betting sites could be a great wager if the pair meet in the UK on ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend.

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
