San Francisco 49ers Sign Former Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

Owen Jones
2 min read
Hargrave
Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a 4-year $80 million deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

 

Hargrave was apart of the dominant Eagles defensive line which had the likes of Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Josh Sweat, and Hasson Reddick.

The move represents a major get for the 49ers. They have been looking to upgrade their defensive line this offseason, however. Hargrave is widely regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the league. He is expected to have a major impact on the 49ers’ defense.

Hargrave’s Last Season With The Eagles

Hargrave had an excellent season for the Eagles in 2022, recording 37 solo tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumbles. He was a key part of the team’s defense and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. However, with the Eagles having a multitude of free agents this offseason, Hargrave’s price was just too high to pay.

The 49ers wasted no time in pursuing Hargrave. The move is seen as a major boost for the 49ers, who are looking to have one of the best defenses in the NFL once again.

Hargrave is expected to slot in immediately as a starter on the 49ers’ defensive line. He now will be playing alongside Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa. His ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt the running game will be crucial for the 49ers as they look to compete in the NFC West.

For Hargrave, the move to San Francisco represents a new challenge and a chance to compete for a championship. He is excited to join a team with a rich history and a strong defense. They should be the favorite to win the NFC West according to California sportsbooks.

The addition of Hargrave is sure to generate excitement among 49ers fans. They are hoping that he will help the team return to the Super Bowl. The 49ers are well-positioned to make a run in the 2023 season, and the signing of Javon Hargrave only adds to their confidence.

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
