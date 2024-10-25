Basketball

Russell Westbrook Makes Denver Debut As Nuggets Fall To Thunder In First Game Of 2024

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Nuggets on Thursday night in a loss to OKC, with Denver disappointing in their 2024 NBA season opener.

Westbrook Makes Nuggets Debut

After a long offseason of waiting, Nuggets fans finally got to see new trade acquisition Russell Westbrook in action for his first NBA game on Thursday, but it wasn’t quite the debut he would have dreamed of.

The Nuggets lost their first game of the season in a difficult match against the Thunder, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed on his return to action with a 28 point game leading all scores.

Denver were behind for almost all of the game and the 15 point scoreline certainly wasn’t too flattering for either team.

Westbrook went 2/10 from the field in a disappointing shooting performance on opening night, but he made up for his six points with five rebounds and five assists in just 21 minutes.

Now into his 16th year in the league, Westbrook will have to do more for the Nuggets in his next few games to settle fans down, who are already questioning the veterans worth in the team.

Nikola Jokic was able to pick up his first triple double of the season in his first game but it wasn’t enough to secure the win in what was a poor display on the season opener.

Before his debut, Westbrook was questioned about his new teammate Jokic, with reporters asking the 16-year veteran what his favourite thing about ‘Joker’ was.

Westbrook answered: “Just the unselfishness.

“I think that’s a trait that I think a lot of people may know, but being able to see it daily, it’s great just for the best player in the world to be like that. Everybody else don’t have no choice but to get in line.”

Jokic is closing down on Westbrook’s NBA triple double record with every game he plays and seeing two of the game’s top playmakers on the same team will take some getting used to this year.

Westbrook and Jokic now move onto their second game where they will be looking to win their first match of the season on Saturday, in a home game against the Clippers.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Derrick Henry
Basketball

LATEST Derrick Henry Responds To Anthony Edwards’ Claims That He Could Tackle The Two Time NFL Rushing Leader

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
lebron bronny james
Basketball
Bronny James Features Alongside His Dad And Makes NBA Debut In Win Over Timberwolves
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024

The Lakers got their season underway on Tuesday night and history was made in LA, as Bronny James came off the bench to play alongside his dad in their first…

Celtics
Basketball
Boston Celtics Kick Off The 2024 NBA Season With A Dominant Win At TD Garden
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024

The Boston Celtics got the 2024-25 NBA season underway on Tuesday night and they kicked off the campaign with a convincing win over the Knicks at TD Garden. Celtics Dominate…

Nike apparel sales-SportsLens.com
Basketball
Nike Reaches Agreement On 12 Year Extension With The NBA And WNBA
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2024
Jared McCain
Basketball
Jared McCain Suffers Nasty Fall As Sixers Injury Crisis Worsens During Preseason
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 18 2024
Lonzo Ball
Basketball
Lonzo Ball Makes First Appearance In Over Two Years During Bulls Preseason Win Over The Timberwolves
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2024
Paul George
Basketball
Paul George Leaves Sixers Preseason Game Against The Hawks After Hyperextending Knee
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 15 2024
Arrow to top