Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Nuggets on Thursday night in a loss to OKC, with Denver disappointing in their 2024 NBA season opener.

Westbrook Makes Nuggets Debut

After a long offseason of waiting, Nuggets fans finally got to see new trade acquisition Russell Westbrook in action for his first NBA game on Thursday, but it wasn’t quite the debut he would have dreamed of.

The Nuggets lost their first game of the season in a difficult match against the Thunder, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed on his return to action with a 28 point game leading all scores.

Denver were behind for almost all of the game and the 15 point scoreline certainly wasn’t too flattering for either team.

Westbrook went 2/10 from the field in a disappointing shooting performance on opening night, but he made up for his six points with five rebounds and five assists in just 21 minutes.

Welcome to Denver Russell Westbrook! pic.twitter.com/kM90tnUjxP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2024

Now into his 16th year in the league, Westbrook will have to do more for the Nuggets in his next few games to settle fans down, who are already questioning the veterans worth in the team.

Nikola Jokic was able to pick up his first triple double of the season in his first game but it wasn’t enough to secure the win in what was a poor display on the season opener.

Before his debut, Westbrook was questioned about his new teammate Jokic, with reporters asking the 16-year veteran what his favourite thing about ‘Joker’ was.

Westbrook answered: “Just the unselfishness.

“I think that’s a trait that I think a lot of people may know, but being able to see it daily, it’s great just for the best player in the world to be like that. Everybody else don’t have no choice but to get in line.”

Jokic is closing down on Westbrook’s NBA triple double record with every game he plays and seeing two of the game’s top playmakers on the same team will take some getting used to this year.

Westbrook and Jokic now move onto their second game where they will be looking to win their first match of the season on Saturday, in a home game against the Clippers.