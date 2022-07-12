Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich Exit Imminent as Club Ramps Up De Ligt Pursuit

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski be playing his football in Barcelona as early as this week.

The Blaugrana have submitted what is thought to be their final bid for the Polish international, believed to be around £42.3m plus add-ons.

The 33-year-old arrived at the Barmherzige Brueder Hospital in Munich on Tuesday for pre-season medical checks, but he has already informed the club’s hierarchy of his desire to leave the German champions this summer.

In what has amounted to a sour public dispute over his future, it seems the legendary marksman will finally have his wish granted with Bayern poised to accept Barcelona’s latest bid.

The Bayern Munich chiefs, namely legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, have long remained adamant that their prized possession is not for sale under any circumstances. They turned down Barcelona’s initial bid of £33m last month, stating “we would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season”.

Robert Lewandowski, back at Bayern with medical tests in the morning. No changes on his plan: Barcelona, as soon as possible. 🇵🇱 #FCB Barça are confident but negotiations with Bayern are still needed. Work in progress.@Sky_Torben 🎥⤵️pic.twitter.com/nGBOfj64xA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

However, with the Catalan club prepared to meet Bayern’s demands, it allows the Bavarians to turn their full attention to securing a high-profile signature of their own.

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern’s sporting director, arrived in Turin on Monday in order to discuss a move for former Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt, who now plys his trade with Juventus.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of strong interest from a whole host of Europe’s elite this summer with Chelsea also in the running alongside Bayern. The Dutchman has just two years left on his contract and is eager to end his stay in Italy with his career stalling somewhat.

With Chelsea offloading Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with Cesar Azpilicueta also set to follow suit, the Germans will face stiff competition from the Blues who are eager to bolster their defensive options after a mass exodus.