Robert Lewandowski Transfer in Trouble Because Barcelona ‘won’t exist soon’

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Bayern Munich have told FC Barcelona they will not accept installments in any deal for Robert Lewandowski and will demand the entire transfer fee upfront in cash because the club believes that FC Barcelona won’t exist in “one or two years’ time”.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, striker Lewandowski has his heart set on Barcelona and simply is not interested in any other club.

That is reflected in the fact that the Poland international is now just 2/9 with bookmakers Paddy Power to be plying his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Lewandowski is 3/1 to still be at Bayern Munich next term, odds which might be more appealing following some brutal analysis regarding Barcelona’s future.

📊 Career Goals at age 30 : 🇧🇷Neymar – 401

🇵🇱Lewandowski – 391

🇺🇾Suarez – 370

🇪🇬Salah – 278

🇩🇪Muller – 223

🇧🇪Hazard – 195

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Bale – 194 “Neymar is overrated”😂 pic.twitter.com/dNvnWKRgAt — True Blue💙 (@Sabzzzen) June 27, 2022

Barca president Joan Laporta said in August that his board had inherited a debt of over £1.2 billion, meaning Barca were unable to register a new contract for legend Lionel Messi, who joined PSG as a free agent last summer.

Barca financial vice-president Eduard Romeu said that the wage bill was £480m, almost double that of Bayern Munich and £130m more than LaLiga rivals Real Madrid.

And the financial black hole that Barca find themselves in the reason why Bayern are being highly cautious in their dealings for fear of being left high and dry.

The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein​ claims Bayern have told Barca they are not prepared to accept a deal including installments and want an upfront fee.

That’s because the German outfit think Barca will go under amid their dire financial situation.

Speaking on The Totally Football Show, the German football expert said: “Bayern have told Barcelona ‘we don’t want any instalments because we’re not sure you’re going to be around in one or two years’ time, we want all the money up front, in cash.​

“That is one of the [deal’s] sticking points.”

Lewandowski, 33, has enjoyed eight prolific and trophy-laden seasons at Bayern since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

He’s scored a staggering 344 goals in 375 appearances for the club, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the coveted Champions League in 2020, among other trophies.

But it appears his time in Germany is coming to an end, with the disgruntled star seeking a switch to Spain’s top flight ahead of the new season.

Chelsea are 9/2 to sign the former Dortmund star, while PSG follow at 11/1. Then come the unlikely duo of Liverpool at 14/1 and Manchester United at 16/1.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are set to battle it out for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.