PSV will visit the Mandemakers Stadion on 19th December 2021, Sunday to compete with RKC Waalwijk.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:45, Mandemakers Stadion

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Preview

RKC Waalwijk won the match against Harkemase Boys by a 5-0 scoreline. Yassin Oukili, Finn Stokkers, Thierry Lutonda and Said Bakari were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

Whereas PSV managed to get a 2-0 win against Fortuna Sittard. Ritsu Doan scored both goals for the winning team.

Last but not the least, PSV is undefeated in the last three matches played against RKC and will be working hard to land a victory in this match too.

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Team News

RKC has reported injuries of Joel Pereira, Sebbe Augustijns, David Min, and Richard van der Venne while Shawn Adewoye is suspended after receiving a red card while playing against Twente.

On the other hand, PSV will play without Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, and Shurandy Sambo.

RKC Waalwijk possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Pabai, Meulensteen, Van den Buijs; Bakari, Anita, Azhil, Gaari; Stokkers, Odgaard, Bel Hassani

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Mauro, Boscagli, Ramalho, Teze; Sangare, Van Ginkel, Gotze; Vinicius, Gakpo, Bruma

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for RKC Waalwijk vs PSV from Bet365:

Match Winner

PSV: 2/9

Draw: 11/2

RKC: 12/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 1/2

Under: 7/4

RKC Waalwijk vs PSV Prediction

PSV is currently in a good position after being undefeated in the last matches against RKC Waalwijk. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that PSV will win the match.

Prediction: PSV to win at 2/9.

