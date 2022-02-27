Real Sociedad will be hoping to extend their impressive run of form against Osasuna with a home win in the Spanish league this Sunday.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Real Sociedad vs Osasuna live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Real Sociedad vs Osasuna live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Preview
The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Osasuna and they will be expected to pick up all three points here.
They have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches. The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Athletic Bilbao and RB Leipzig. They will be looking to bounce back strongly with a winning performance.
Meanwhile, the visitors were beaten by Atletico Madrid and they will be keen on producing a reaction as well. The home side have been quite inconsistent in recent weeks and the visitors will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest.
- Check out the best Real Sociedad vs Osasuna betting offers
- Check out our Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction
When does Real Sociedad vs Osasuna kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Real Sociedad vs Osasuna kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 27th of February, at Reale Arena.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Team News
Real Sociedad team news
Real Sociedad will be without the services of Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico and Ander Barrenetxea because of injuries.
Real Sociedad predicted line-up vs Osasuna: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Normand, Munoz; Zubimendi, Silva, Merino; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal
Osasuna team news
Meanwhile, Osasuna are without Jesus Areso because of an injury.
Osasuna predicted line-up vs Real Sociedad: Herrera; Vidal, Cruz, D Garcia, Sanchez; Moncayola, Torro, Brasanac; R Garcia, Budimir, Kike
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins