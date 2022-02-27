Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Real Sociedad will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Osasuna in the Spanish league this weekend.

Match Info Date: 27th February 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Reale Arena.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

The home side have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Real Sociedad are undoubtedly the better team here and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 11th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Atletico Madrid.

The visitors will look to pull off an upset here.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Osasuna @ 13/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Real Sociedad have kept a clean sheet in their last three home matches. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet here.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Osasuna. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/5.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad vs Osasuna from LiveScore Bet:

Match-winner:

Real Sociedad: 1/2 with LiveScore Bet

Draw: 16/5 with LiveScore Bet

Osasuna: 6/1 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/5 with LiveScore Bet

Under: 11/10 with LiveScore Bet

