Real Sociedad vs Osasuna prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Real Sociedad will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Osasuna in the Spanish league this weekend.
Match Info Date: 27th February 2022
Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, Reale Arena.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction
The home side have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.
Real Sociedad are undoubtedly the better team here and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players.
Meanwhile, the visitors are 11th in the league table and they are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Atletico Madrid.
The visitors will look to pull off an upset here.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Osasuna @ 13/1 with LiveScore Bet.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips
Real Sociedad have kept a clean sheet in their last three home matches. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet here.
Real Sociedad are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Osasuna. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/5.
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad vs Osasuna from LiveScore Bet:
Match-winner:
Real Sociedad: 1/2 with LiveScore Bet
Draw: 16/5 with LiveScore Bet
Osasuna: 6/1 with LiveScore Bet
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 4/5 with LiveScore Bet
Under: 11/10 with LiveScore Bet
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Free Bet
LiveScore Bet are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected La Liga matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the LiveScore Bet offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £10 on the LiveScore Bet sportsbook at the required odds
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your £50 in Bet Credits
