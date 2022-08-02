Countries
Home News premier league head to head stats 5th 7th august 2022

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 5th-7th August 2022

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Premier League Trophy

See our Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 fixtures on the opening weekend of new 2022/23 season. The action gets going on Friday night with Crystal Palace entertaining Arsenal and finishes on Sunday as the Premier League champions Manchester City travel to West Ham.

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Friday 5th August 2022

Crystal Palace FC logoArsenal logo

Crystal Palace v Arsenal 20:00

  • Met 44 times in the league, Arsenal 25, Draws 14, Palace 5
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Palace 3-0 Arsenal
  • Palace took 4 points off Arsenal last season in the league
  • 7 of the last 8 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 12 of the last 16 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 7 of the last 10 head-to-heads went OVER 3.5 GOALS
  • 5 DRAWS in the last 8 head-to-heads
  • 3 of the last 8 head-to-heads ended 2-2
  • Palace are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 vs Arsenal
  • Palace have scored in 10 of their last 11 vs Arsenal
  • Both teams scored in 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads
  • Arsenal have lost just 2 of their last 17 away league games vs Palace
  • Palace
  • Benteke (Palace) has scored in 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport

Saturday 6th August 2022

Fulham logoLiverpool logo

Fulham v Liverpool 12:30

  • Met 58 times in the league, Fulham 11, Draws 14, Liverpool 33
  • Last repeat fixture (Dec 20) ended Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
  • 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Liverpool have won 6 of their last 8 vs Fulham
  • Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 8 vs Fulham
  • Just 1 draw in the last 12 head-to-heads
  • Fulham are unbeaten in their last 2 vs Liverpool

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport

AFC Bournemouth logoAston Villa logo

Bournemouth v Aston Villa 15:00

  • Met 8 times in the league, Bournemouth 4, Draws 1, A Villa 3
  • Last repeat fixture (Feb 20), Bournemouth 2-1 A Villa
  • Bournemouth have won the last 3 head-to-heads 2-1
  • 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 7 of the last 8 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • Last head-to-head saw a RED CARD (Bournemouth)

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 4/5 with 888Sport

Leeds United logoWolverhampton Wanderers logo

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00

  • Met 92 times in the league, Leeds 37, Draws 21, Wolves 34
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leeds 1-1 Wolves
  • Leeds took 4 points off Wolves last season
  • Wolves won two of the last 4 head-to-heads 1-0
  • Wolves have won 5 of their last 7 vs Leeds
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 8 head-to-heads
  • Wolves have won 4 of the last 6 repeat fixtures
  • 2 DRAWS in the last 17 head-to-heads
  • Last head-to-heads saw a RED CARD (Wolves)

BEST BET: DRAW @ 9/4 with 888Sport

Newcastle United LogoNottingham Forest logo

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 15:00

  • Met 90 times in the league, Newcastle 43, Draws 20, Forest 27
  • Last met in the EFL Cup (2018), Forest 3-1 Newcastle
  • Last repeat fixture (Champ, 2016 Newcastle 3-1 Forest)
  • The last 5 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads went OVER 3.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in the last 5 head-to-heads (all comps)

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ Evs with 888Sport

Tottenham Hotspur logoSouthampton logo

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 15:00

  • Met 118 times in the league, Spurs 54, Draws 28, Southampton 36
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Spurs 2-3 Southampton
  • Southampton took 4 points off Spurs last season
  • 10 of the last 13 league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 16 of the last 20 head-to-heads
  • 11 of the last 13 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 3 DRAWS in the last 25 head-to-heads
  • Harry Kane (Spurs) scored 5 goals in the last 5 repeat fixtures
  • Son (Spurs) scored 6 goals in the last 4 head-to-heads

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 10/11 with 888Sport

Everton logoChelsea logo

Everton v Chelsea 17:30

  • Met 166 times in the league, Everton 54, Draws 51, Chelsea 61
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Everton 1-0 Chelsea
  • Everton took 4 points off Chelsea last season
  • Everton have won the last 2 repeat fixtures 1-0
  • Everton have won the last 4 repeat fixtures (unbeaten in last 5)
  • The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • 2 of the last 9 head-to-heads have finished 0-0
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in 9 of their last 13 league games vs Everton
  • Everton have NOT scored in 7 of their last 12 league games vs Chelsea
  • The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of the last 14 head-to-heads

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport

Sunday 7th August 2022 

Leicester City logo pngBrentford logo

Leicester City v Brentford 14:00

  • Met 22 times in the league, Leicester 8, Draws 8, Brentford 6
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leicester 2-1 Brentford
  • Leicester took 6 points off Brentford last season
  • Leicester won both league head-to-heads 2-1 last season
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
  • Leicester have scored in their last 5 vs Brentford
  • Leicester have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 13 vs Brentford
  • Maddison (Leicester) has scored in the last 3 head-to-heads

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 3/4with 888Sport

Manchester United logoBrighton Hove Albion logo

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

  • Met 18 times in the league, Man Utd 2, Draws 2, Brighton 4
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Man Utd 2-0 Brighton
  • Each side won 3 points last season in the league
  • 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 14 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • Brighton have scored just 3 goals in their last 8 away games at Man Utd (all comps)
  • Man Utd have won 3 of their last 8 home games vs Brighton 1-0 (all comps)
  • Man Utd have scored 2+ goals in 8 of their last 9 vs Brighton
  • Last repeat fixture saw a RED CARD (Brighton)

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 10/11 with 888Sport

West Ham United logoManchester City logo

West Ham United v Manchester City 16:30

  • Met 106 times in the league, West Ham 35, Draw 17, Man City
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, West Ham 2-2 Man City
  • Man City took 4 points off West Ham last season
  • West Ham have scored just 7 goals in the last 13 head-to-heads
  • Man City have won 10 of the last 12 league head-to-heads
  • Man City are unbeaten in their last 15 vs West Ham
  • 10 of the last 12 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Man City have won 2 of the last 4 head-to-heads 2-1
  • Just 4 draws in the last 23 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • Both teams scored in the last 4 league head-to-heads
  • Antonio (West Ham) has scored in 2 of the last 4 league fixtures
  • Bowen (West Ham) scored a brace in this fixture last season

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 8/15 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

