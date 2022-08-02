Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 5th-7th August 2022

See our Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 fixtures on the opening weekend of new 2022/23 season. The action gets going on Friday night with Crystal Palace entertaining Arsenal and finishes on Sunday as the Premier League champions Manchester City travel to West Ham.
Premier League Head-To-Head Stats
Friday 5th August 2022
Crystal Palace v Arsenal 20:00
- Met 44 times in the league, Arsenal 25, Draws 14, Palace 5
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Palace 3-0 Arsenal
- Palace took 4 points off Arsenal last season in the league
- 7 of the last 8 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 12 of the last 16 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 7 of the last 10 head-to-heads went OVER 3.5 GOALS
- 5 DRAWS in the last 8 head-to-heads
- 3 of the last 8 head-to-heads ended 2-2
- Palace are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 vs Arsenal
- Palace have scored in 10 of their last 11 vs Arsenal
- Both teams scored in 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads
- Arsenal have lost just 2 of their last 17 away league games vs Palace
- Benteke (Palace) has scored in 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport
Saturday 6th August 2022
Fulham v Liverpool 12:30
- Met 58 times in the league, Fulham 11, Draws 14, Liverpool 33
- Last repeat fixture (Dec 20) ended Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
- 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Liverpool have won 6 of their last 8 vs Fulham
- Liverpool have scored at least 2 goals in 6 of their last 8 vs Fulham
- Just 1 draw in the last 12 head-to-heads
- Fulham are unbeaten in their last 2 vs Liverpool
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport
Bournemouth v Aston Villa 15:00
- Met 8 times in the league, Bournemouth 4, Draws 1, A Villa 3
- Last repeat fixture (Feb 20), Bournemouth 2-1 A Villa
- Bournemouth have won the last 3 head-to-heads 2-1
- 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams scored in 7 of the last 8 head-to-heads (all comps)
- 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
- Last head-to-head saw a RED CARD (Bournemouth)
BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 4/5 with 888Sport
Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
- Met 92 times in the league, Leeds 37, Draws 21, Wolves 34
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leeds 1-1 Wolves
- Leeds took 4 points off Wolves last season
- Wolves won two of the last 4 head-to-heads 1-0
- Wolves have won 5 of their last 7 vs Leeds
- 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 8 head-to-heads
- Wolves have won 4 of the last 6 repeat fixtures
- 2 DRAWS in the last 17 head-to-heads
- Last head-to-heads saw a RED CARD (Wolves)
BEST BET: DRAW @ 9/4 with 888Sport
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 15:00
- Met 90 times in the league, Newcastle 43, Draws 20, Forest 27
- Last met in the EFL Cup (2018), Forest 3-1 Newcastle
- Last repeat fixture (Champ, 2016 Newcastle 3-1 Forest)
- The last 5 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads went OVER 3.5 GOALS
- Both teams scored in the last 5 head-to-heads (all comps)
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ Evs with 888Sport
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton 15:00
- Met 118 times in the league, Spurs 54, Draws 28, Southampton 36
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Spurs 2-3 Southampton
- Southampton took 4 points off Spurs last season
- 10 of the last 13 league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams scored in 16 of the last 20 head-to-heads
- 11 of the last 13 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 3 DRAWS in the last 25 head-to-heads
- Harry Kane (Spurs) scored 5 goals in the last 5 repeat fixtures
- Son (Spurs) scored 6 goals in the last 4 head-to-heads
BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Everton v Chelsea 17:30
- Met 166 times in the league, Everton 54, Draws 51, Chelsea 61
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Everton 1-0 Chelsea
- Everton took 4 points off Chelsea last season
- Everton have won the last 2 repeat fixtures 1-0
- Everton have won the last 4 repeat fixtures (unbeaten in last 5)
- The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- 2 of the last 9 head-to-heads have finished 0-0
- Chelsea are unbeaten in 9 of their last 13 league games vs Everton
- Everton have NOT scored in 7 of their last 12 league games vs Chelsea
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of the last 14 head-to-heads
BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 17/20 with 888Sport
Sunday 7th August 2022
Leicester City v Brentford 14:00
- Met 22 times in the league, Leicester 8, Draws 8, Brentford 6
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leicester 2-1 Brentford
- Leicester took 6 points off Brentford last season
- Leicester won both league head-to-heads 2-1 last season
- 4 of the last 5 head-to heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
- Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
- Leicester have scored in their last 5 vs Brentford
- Leicester have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 13 vs Brentford
- Maddison (Leicester) has scored in the last 3 head-to-heads
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 3/4with 888Sport
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00
- Met 18 times in the league, Man Utd 2, Draws 2, Brighton 4
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Man Utd 2-0 Brighton
- Each side won 3 points last season in the league
- 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 14 head-to-heads (all comps)
- Brighton have scored just 3 goals in their last 8 away games at Man Utd (all comps)
- Man Utd have won 3 of their last 8 home games vs Brighton 1-0 (all comps)
- Man Utd have scored 2+ goals in 8 of their last 9 vs Brighton
- Last repeat fixture saw a RED CARD (Brighton)
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 10/11 with 888Sport
West Ham United v Manchester City 16:30
- Met 106 times in the league, West Ham 35, Draw 17, Man City
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, West Ham 2-2 Man City
- Man City took 4 points off West Ham last season
- West Ham have scored just 7 goals in the last 13 head-to-heads
- Man City have won 10 of the last 12 league head-to-heads
- Man City are unbeaten in their last 15 vs West Ham
- 10 of the last 12 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Man City have won 2 of the last 4 head-to-heads 2-1
- Just 4 draws in the last 23 head-to-heads (all comps)
- Both teams scored in the last 4 league head-to-heads
- Antonio (West Ham) has scored in 2 of the last 4 league fixtures
- Bowen (West Ham) scored a brace in this fixture last season
BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 8/15 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
