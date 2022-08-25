Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 27th-28th August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Premier League ‘head-to-head’ stats as the 2022/23 season moves into it’s fourth week. We’ve the key top-flight football stats for ALL 10 Premier League matches between Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th August. Things get started on Saturday lunchtime as Manchester United travel to Southampton, while we end the ‘week four’ fixtures on Sunday with Premier League new-boys Nottingham Forest hosting Tottenham.



Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Saturday 27th August 2022

Southampton v Manchester United 12:30

Met 110 Times in the League, Southampton 25, Draws 30, Man Utd 55

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Southampton 1-1 Man Utd

Both head-to-heads last season ended 1-1

Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 13 vs Southampton (all comps)

6 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

9 DRAWS in the last 18 league head-to-heads

Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 11 away league games at Southampton

Both teams scored in 11 of the last 14 repeat fixtures

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: DRAW @ 59/20 with 888Sport

Brentford v Everton 15:00

Met 18 times in the league, Brentford 9, Draws 2, Everton 7

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brentford 1-0 Everton

Brentford took 6 points off Everton last season

Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

5 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

Last head-to-heads saw 2 RED CARDS (Everton)

Brentford are 3 games at home unbeaten to Everton (all comps)

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 5/6 with 888Sport



Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United 15:00

Met 48 times in the league, Brighton 18, Draws 13, Leeds 17

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brighton 0-0 Leeds

Both head-to-heads last season ended in DRAWS

Brighton have won 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads ‘to nil’

Both teams ‘DIDN’T’ score in 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads

8 of the last 10 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Brighton have won 5 of their last 6 home league games vs Leeds ‘to nil’

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 8 home games vs Leeds

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 19/20 with 888Sport

Chelsea v Leicester City 15:00

Met 106 times in the league, Chelsea 48, Draws 32, Leicester 26

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Chelsea 1-1 Leicester

Chelsea took 4 points off Leicester last season

7 of the last 9 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads

Chelsea have lost just 3 of their last 18 league games vs Leicester

Chelsea have lost just twice at home to Leicester in the Premier League (15 games)

6 DRAWS in the last 20 league head-to-heads

Leicester have scored just 5 goals in the last 9 repeat fixtures

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 5/4 with 888Sport

Liverpool v Bournemouth 15:00

Met 10 times in the league, Liverpool 8, Draws 1, Bournemouth 1

Last repeat fixture (Prem, Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

Liverpool took 6 points off Bournemouth time they met in the league (2019/20)

The last 9 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

4 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 3.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Liverpool have NEVER lost at home to Bournemouth

1 DRAW in the last 14 head-to-heads

Liverpool have won 5 of their last 6 vs Bournemouth ‘to nil’

Liverpool have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads 3-0

Mo Salah (Liverpool) has scored 8 goals in the last 6 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: MO SALAH TO SCORE ANYTIME @ 1/2 with 888Sport



Manchester City v Crystal Palace 15:00

Met 60 times in the league, Man City 30, Draws 15, Palace 15

Last season’s repeat fixture ended Man City 0-2 Palace

Palace took 4 points off City last season

12 of the last 18 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

7 of the last 8 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 10 of the last 14 head-to-heads

Man City have won 6 of the last 9 repeat fixtures ‘to nil’

Just 3 DRAWS in the last 25 head-to-heads

Last season’s head-to-head saw a RED CARD (Man City)

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: MAN CITY WIN ‘TO NIL’ @ 10/11 with 888Sport



Arsenal v Fulham 17:30

Met 58 times in the league, Arsenal 39, Draws 11, Fulham 8

Last repeat fixture (April 21) ended, Arsenal 1-1 Fulham

9 of the last 13 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scored in 9 of the last 12 head-to-heads

Arsenal have won 6 of their last 7 vs Fulham

Arsenal have lost just 1 of their last 7 vs Fulham

Arsenal have NEVER lost at home to Fulham (30 games) in all comps

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 1/2 with 888Sport



Sunday 28th August 2022

Aston Villa v West Ham United 14:00

Met 106 times in the league, Villa 34, Draws 33, West Ham 39

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Villa 1-4 West Ham

West Ham took 6 points off Villa in the league last season

The last 4 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scored in the last 5 head-to-heads

West Ham have won the last 2 repeat fixtures

West Ham haven’t lost in the last 4 repeat fixtures

West Ham have won the last 4 head-to-heads

5 DRAWS in the last 12 head-to-heads

3 RED CARDS in the last 8 head-to-heads (2 Villa, 1 West Ham)

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 4/6 with 888Sport



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United 14:00

Met 92 times in the league, Wolves 36, Draws 25, Newcastle 31

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

Each team took 3 points off the other last season

5 of the last 7 head-to-heads all ended 1-1

9 of the last 11 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scores in 7 of the last 8 head-to-heads

3 RED CARDS in the last 10 league head-to-heads (all Newcastle)

9 DRAWS in the last 17 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 8/11 with 888Sport



Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30

Met 104 times in the league, Forest 31, Draws 24, Spurs 49

Last met (Cap One Cup, 2014), Spurs 3-1 Forest

Last met in the league (Prem, 1999) Forest 0-1 Spurs

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 5 vs Forest

9 of the last 10 repeat league fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scored in 6 of the last 10 head-to-heads (all comps)

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 3/4 with 888Sport



Note: Odds are subject to change

