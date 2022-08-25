Countries
Home News premier league head to head stats 27th 28th august 2022 2

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 27th-28th August 2022

Updated

6 hours ago

on

Premier League

More Premier League ‘head-to-head’ stats as the 2022/23 season moves into it’s fourth week. We’ve the key top-flight football stats for ALL 10 Premier League matches between Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th August. Things get started on Saturday lunchtime as Manchester United travel to Southampton, while we end the ‘week four’ fixtures on Sunday with Premier League new-boys Nottingham Forest hosting Tottenham.

Horse racing NAP of the Day 888Sport bet 10 get 30 FB 10 casino bonus

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Saturday 27th August 2022

    Southampton logoManchester United logo

Southampton v Manchester United 12:30

  • Met 110 Times in the League, Southampton 25, Draws 30, Man Utd 55
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
  • Both head-to-heads last season ended 1-1
  • Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 13 vs Southampton (all comps)
  • 6 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 9 DRAWS in the last 18 league head-to-heads
  • Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 11 away league games at Southampton
  • Both teams scored in 11 of the last 14 repeat fixtures

Brentford logoEverton logo

Brentford v Everton 15:00

  • Met 18 times in the league, Brentford 9, Draws 2, Everton 7
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brentford 1-0 Everton
  • Brentford took 6 points off Everton last season
  • Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
  • 5 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • Last head-to-heads saw 2 RED CARDS (Everton)
  • Brentford are 3 games at home unbeaten to Everton (all comps)

    Brighton Hove Albion logoLeeds United logo

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United 15:00

  • Met 48 times in the league, Brighton 18, Draws 13, Leeds 17
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Brighton 0-0 Leeds
  • Both head-to-heads last season ended in DRAWS
  • Brighton have won 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads ‘to nil’
  • Both teams ‘DIDN’T’ score in 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads
  • 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Brighton have won 5 of their last 6 home league games vs Leeds ‘to nil’
  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last 8 home games vs Leeds

Chelsea logoLeicester City logo png

Chelsea v Leicester City 15:00

  • Met 106 times in the league, Chelsea 48, Draws 32, Leicester 26
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Chelsea 1-1 Leicester
  • Chelsea took 4 points off Leicester last season
  • 7 of the last 9 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads
  • Chelsea have lost just 3 of their last 18 league games vs Leicester
  • Chelsea have lost just twice at home to Leicester in the Premier League (15 games)
  • 6 DRAWS in the last 20 league head-to-heads
  • Leicester have scored just 5 goals in the last 9 repeat fixtures

Liverpool logoAFC Bournemouth logo

Liverpool v Bournemouth 15:00

  • Met 10 times in the league, Liverpool 8, Draws 1, Bournemouth 1
  • Last repeat fixture (Prem, Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth
  • Liverpool took 6 points off Bournemouth time they met in the league (2019/20)
  • The last 9 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 4 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 3.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads
  • Liverpool have NEVER lost at home to Bournemouth
  • 1 DRAW in the last 14 head-to-heads
  • Liverpool have won 5 of their last 6 vs Bournemouth ‘to nil’
  • Liverpool have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads 3-0
  • Mo Salah (Liverpool) has scored 8 goals in the last 6 head-to-heads

Manchester City logoCrystal Palace FC logo   

Manchester City v Crystal Palace 15:00

  • Met 60 times in the league, Man City 30, Draws 15, Palace 15
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended Man City 0-2 Palace
  • Palace took 4 points off City last season
  • 12 of the last 18 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 7 of the last 8 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 10 of the last 14 head-to-heads
  • Man City have won 6 of the last 9 repeat fixtures ‘to nil’
  • Just 3 DRAWS in the last 25 head-to-heads
  • Last season’s head-to-head saw a RED CARD (Man City)

Arsenal logoFulham logo   

Arsenal v Fulham 17:30

  • Met 58 times in the league, Arsenal 39, Draws 11, Fulham 8
  • Last repeat fixture (April 21) ended, Arsenal 1-1 Fulham
  • 9 of the last 13 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 9 of the last 12 head-to-heads
  • Arsenal have won 6 of their last 7 vs Fulham
  • Arsenal have lost just 1 of their last 7 vs Fulham
  • Arsenal have NEVER lost at home to Fulham (30 games) in all comps

Sunday 28th August 2022

Aston Villa logoWest Ham United logo   

Aston Villa v West Ham United 14:00

  • Met 106 times in the league, Villa 34, Draws 33, West Ham 39
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Villa 1-4 West Ham
  • West Ham took 6 points off Villa in the league last season
  • The last 4 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in the last 5 head-to-heads
  • West Ham have won the last 2 repeat fixtures
  • West Ham haven’t lost in the last 4 repeat fixtures
  • West Ham have won the last 4 head-to-heads
  • 5 DRAWS in the last 12 head-to-heads
  • 3 RED CARDS in the last 8 head-to-heads (2 Villa, 1 West Ham)

Wolverhampton Wanderers logoNewcastle United Logo   

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United 14:00

  • Met 92 times in the league, Wolves 36, Draws 25, Newcastle 31
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
  • Each team took 3 points off the other last season
  • 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads all ended 1-1
  • 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scores in 7 of the last 8 head-to-heads
  • 3 RED CARDS in the last 10 league head-to-heads (all Newcastle)
  • 9 DRAWS in the last 17 head-to-heads

Nottingham Forest logoTottenham Hotspur logo   

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 16:30

  • Met 104 times in the league, Forest 31, Draws 24, Spurs 49
  • Last met (Cap One Cup, 2014), Spurs 3-1 Forest
  • Last met in the league (Prem, 1999) Forest 0-1 Spurs
  • Spurs are unbeaten in their last 5 vs Forest
  • 9 of the last 10 repeat league fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 6 of the last 10 head-to-heads (all comps)

Note: Odds are subject to change

