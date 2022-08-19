Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 20th-22nd August 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See our latest Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 upcoming matches as we move into ‘week three’ in the 2022/23 season. We get going on Saturday lunchtime with Tottenham hosting Wolves and conclude on Monday night with another potential cracker as Liverpool travel to struggling Manchester United.



Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Saturday 20th August 2022

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30

Met 90 times in the Premier League, Spurs 44, Draws 17, Wolves 29

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Spurs 0-2 Wolves

Each side took 3 points off the other last season

Both teams scored in 10 of the last 15 head-to-heads (all comps)

5 of the last 14 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS (all comps)

Wolves have won 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures

Spurs have scored in 12 of their last 13 vs Wolves (all comps)

Spurs have lost just 4 of their last 16 home games vs Wolves (all comps)

The last 4 league head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 3 league head-to-heads

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 10/11 with BetUK



Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 15:00

Met 38 times in the league, Palace 12, Draws 11, Villa 15

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Palace 1-2 Villa

Villa took 4 points off Palace last season

3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS

3 of the last 4 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scored in the last 3 head-to-heads

Palace have lost just 2 of their last 16 home games vs Villa (all comps)

Villa have scored in their last 5 vs Palace

3 of the last 6 head-to-heads saw RED CARDS (Villa 2, Palace 1)

John McGinn (Villa) has scored in 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 6/5 with BetUK



Everton v Nottingham Forest 15:00

Met 120 times in the league, Everton 52, Draws 26, Nottm Forest 42

Last met Prem 1999, Everton 0-1 Nottm Forest

The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 5 head-to-heads

Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of the last 5 repeat fixtures

Everton have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads ‘to nil’

Everton have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads 2-0

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 3/4 with BetUK



Fulham v Brentford 15:00

Met 50 times in the league, Fulham 18, Draws 15, Brentford 17

Last met EFL Cup (2020), Brentford 3-0 Fulham

Last repeat league head-to-head (Champ, 2020), Fulham 0-2 Brentford

Brentford have won 3 of their last 4 vs Fulham (all comps)

Brentford have lost just 1 of their last 7 vs Fulham (all comps)

Both teams scored in 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps)

Brentford have scored in their last 7 vs Fulham (all comps)

BEST BET: DOUBLE CHANCE ‘BRENTFORD/DRAW’ @ 11/20 with BetUK



Leicester City v Southampton 15:00

Met 86 times in the league, Leicester 26, Draws 29, Southampton 31

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leicester 4-1 Southampton

Leicester took 4 points off Southampton last season

2 of the last 3 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS

8 of the last 12 head-to-heads played at Leicester (all comps) went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Leicester have lost just 3 of their last 17 vs Southampton

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 12 home games vs Southampton (all comps)

4 of the last 8 league head-to-heads saw RED CARDS (all Southampton)

4 DRAWS in the last 11 head-to-heads (all comps)

James Maddison (Leicester) scored in the last 2 head-to-heads

BEST BET: UNDER 2.5 GOALS @ 5/4 with BetUK



Bournemouth v Arsenal 17:30

Met 10 times in the league, Bournemouth 1, Draws 2, Arsenal 7

Last met FA Cup (2020), Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Last repeat fixture (2019), Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal

Arsenal have lost just 1 of their 12 games (all comps) vs Bournemouth

Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 league head-to-heads

Both teams scored in the last 4 repeat fixtures

6 of the last 8 league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Arsenal have scored in All previous 12 games vs Bournemouth

BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 8/11 with BetUK



Sunday 21st August 2022

Leeds United v Chelsea 14:00

Met 94 times in the league before, Leeds 39, Draws 26, Chelsea 29

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leeds 0-3 Chelsea

Chelsea took 6 points off Leeds last season

4 of the last 5 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)

Chelsea are 8 games unbeaten (all comps) vs Leeds

Leeds are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 home league games vs Chelsea

3 of the last 6 repeat fixtures ended in DRAWS

Chelsea have lost just 1 of their last 12 vs Leeds (all comps)

13 of the last 18 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 8 of the last 13 head-to-heads (all comps)

4 of the last 12 league head-to-heads ended in DRAWS

Mount (Chelsea) has scored in the last 2 head-to-heads

Last season’s repeat fixture saw a RED CARD (Leeds)

BEST BET: CHELSEA WIN @ 8/15 with BetUK



West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00

Met 24 times in the league, West Ham, 6, Draws 9, Brighton 9

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, West Ham 1-1 Brighton

Brighton took 4 points off West Ham last season

6 of the last 7 head-to-heads have been DRAWS (all score draws)

Both teams scored in 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads

Brighton have won 4 of the last 10 head-to-heads

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 10 vs West Ham

9 of the last 14 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

7 of the last 9 repeat league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

West Ham have only lost 2 of their 16 home games to Brighton

BEST BET: DRAW @ 49/20 with BetUK



Newcastle United v Manchester City 16:30

Met 170 times in the league, Newcastle 65, Draws 37, Man City 68

Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Newcastle 0-4 Man City

Man City took 6 points off Newcastle last season

Man City have scored 20 goals in their last 5 games vs Newcastle

Man City have won 5 of their last 6 (all comps) vs Newcastle ‘to nil’

Man City are unbeaten in 29 of their last 30 league games vs Newcastle

Both teams DIDN’T score in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps)

2 DRAWS in the last 24 league head-to-heads

8 of the last 11 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Man City have won 12 of the last 19 head-to-heads ‘to nil’

Man City have scored in their last 28 league games vs Newcastle

Cancelo (Man City) has scored in 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS ‘NOT’ TO SCORE @ 22/25 with BetUK



Monday 22nd August 2022

Manchester United v Liverpool 20:00

Met 178 times in the league, Man Utd 68, Draws 50, Liverpool 60

Liverpool took 6 points off Man Utd last season in the league

7 of the last 14 head-to-heads (all comps) ended in DRAWS

The last 4 head-to-heads (all comps) went OVER 3.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

3 of the last 6 head-to-heads at Old Trafford ended 1-1

Man Utd are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 repeat fixtures vs Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just 2 of their last 15 vs Man Utd (all comps)

Both teams scored in 7 of the last 11 head-to-heads at Old Trafford

Salah (Liverpool) has scored 9 goals in the last 6 head-to-heads

Last repeat fixture saw a RED CARD (Man Utd)

BEST BET: MO SALAH TO SCORE ANYTIME @ 10/11 with BetUK



Note: Odds are subject to change

