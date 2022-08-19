Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 20th-22nd August 2022

See our latest Premier League head-to-head stats for ALL 10 upcoming matches as we move into ‘week three’ in the 2022/23 season. We get going on Saturday lunchtime with Tottenham hosting Wolves and conclude on Monday night with another potential cracker as Liverpool travel to struggling Manchester United.
Premier League Head-To-Head Stats
Saturday 20th August 2022
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30
- Met 90 times in the Premier League, Spurs 44, Draws 17, Wolves 29
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Spurs 0-2 Wolves
- Each side took 3 points off the other last season
- Both teams scored in 10 of the last 15 head-to-heads (all comps)
- 5 of the last 14 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS (all comps)
- Wolves have won 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures
- Spurs have scored in 12 of their last 13 vs Wolves (all comps)
- Spurs have lost just 4 of their last 16 home games vs Wolves (all comps)
- The last 4 league head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 3 league head-to-heads
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 15:00
- Met 38 times in the league, Palace 12, Draws 11, Villa 15
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Palace 1-2 Villa
- Villa took 4 points off Palace last season
- 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams scored in the last 3 head-to-heads
- Palace have lost just 2 of their last 16 home games vs Villa (all comps)
- Villa have scored in their last 5 vs Palace
- 3 of the last 6 head-to-heads saw RED CARDS (Villa 2, Palace 1)
- John McGinn (Villa) has scored in 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads
Everton v Nottingham Forest 15:00
- Met 120 times in the league, Everton 52, Draws 26, Nottm Forest 42
- Last met Prem 1999, Everton 0-1 Nottm Forest
- The last 4 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in the last 5 head-to-heads
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of the last 5 repeat fixtures
- Everton have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads ‘to nil’
- Everton have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads 2-0
Fulham v Brentford 15:00
- Met 50 times in the league, Fulham 18, Draws 15, Brentford 17
- Last met EFL Cup (2020), Brentford 3-0 Fulham
- Last repeat league head-to-head (Champ, 2020), Fulham 0-2 Brentford
- Brentford have won 3 of their last 4 vs Fulham (all comps)
- Brentford have lost just 1 of their last 7 vs Fulham (all comps)
- Both teams scored in 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps)
- Brentford have scored in their last 7 vs Fulham (all comps)
Leicester City v Southampton 15:00
- Met 86 times in the league, Leicester 26, Draws 29, Southampton 31
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leicester 4-1 Southampton
- Leicester took 4 points off Southampton last season
- 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS
- 8 of the last 12 head-to-heads played at Leicester (all comps) went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Leicester have lost just 3 of their last 17 vs Southampton
- Leicester have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 12 home games vs Southampton (all comps)
- 4 of the last 8 league head-to-heads saw RED CARDS (all Southampton)
- 4 DRAWS in the last 11 head-to-heads (all comps)
- James Maddison (Leicester) scored in the last 2 head-to-heads
Bournemouth v Arsenal 17:30
- Met 10 times in the league, Bournemouth 1, Draws 2, Arsenal 7
- Last met FA Cup (2020), Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
- Last repeat fixture (2019), Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal
- Arsenal have lost just 1 of their 12 games (all comps) vs Bournemouth
- Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 league head-to-heads
- Both teams scored in the last 4 repeat fixtures
- 6 of the last 8 league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Arsenal have scored in All previous 12 games vs Bournemouth
Sunday 21st August 2022
Leeds United v Chelsea 14:00
- Met 94 times in the league before, Leeds 39, Draws 26, Chelsea 29
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Leeds 0-3 Chelsea
- Chelsea took 6 points off Leeds last season
- 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
- Chelsea are 8 games unbeaten (all comps) vs Leeds
- Leeds are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 home league games vs Chelsea
- 3 of the last 6 repeat fixtures ended in DRAWS
- Chelsea have lost just 1 of their last 12 vs Leeds (all comps)
- 13 of the last 18 head-to-heads went UNDER 2.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 8 of the last 13 head-to-heads (all comps)
- 4 of the last 12 league head-to-heads ended in DRAWS
- Mount (Chelsea) has scored in the last 2 head-to-heads
- Last season’s repeat fixture saw a RED CARD (Leeds)
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion 14:00
- Met 24 times in the league, West Ham, 6, Draws 9, Brighton 9
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, West Ham 1-1 Brighton
- Brighton took 4 points off West Ham last season
- 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads have been DRAWS (all score draws)
- Both teams scored in 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads
- Brighton have won 4 of the last 10 head-to-heads
- Brighton are unbeaten in their last 10 vs West Ham
- 9 of the last 14 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- 7 of the last 9 repeat league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- West Ham have only lost 2 of their 16 home games to Brighton
Newcastle United v Manchester City 16:30
- Met 170 times in the league, Newcastle 65, Draws 37, Man City 68
- Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Newcastle 0-4 Man City
- Man City took 6 points off Newcastle last season
- Man City have scored 20 goals in their last 5 games vs Newcastle
- Man City have won 5 of their last 6 (all comps) vs Newcastle ‘to nil’
- Man City are unbeaten in 29 of their last 30 league games vs Newcastle
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps)
- 2 DRAWS in the last 24 league head-to-heads
- 8 of the last 11 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
- Man City have won 12 of the last 19 head-to-heads ‘to nil’
- Man City have scored in their last 28 league games vs Newcastle
- Cancelo (Man City) has scored in 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads
Monday 22nd August 2022
Manchester United v Liverpool 20:00
- Met 178 times in the league, Man Utd 68, Draws 50, Liverpool 60
- Liverpool took 6 points off Man Utd last season in the league
- 7 of the last 14 head-to-heads (all comps) ended in DRAWS
- The last 4 head-to-heads (all comps) went OVER 3.5 GOALS
- Both teams DIDN’T score in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
- 3 of the last 6 head-to-heads at Old Trafford ended 1-1
- Man Utd are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 repeat fixtures vs Liverpool
- Liverpool have lost just 2 of their last 15 vs Man Utd (all comps)
- Both teams scored in 7 of the last 11 head-to-heads at Old Trafford
- Salah (Liverpool) has scored 9 goals in the last 6 head-to-heads
- Last repeat fixture saw a RED CARD (Man Utd)
