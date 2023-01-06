Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Trending In The Right Direction For Week 18

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to be questionable for week 18 against the New York Giants.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni says that Hurts is trending in the right direction to start Sunday’s game.

This is positive new as Hurts has been out for the last two games with a right shoulder sprain. He suffered the injury in their week 15 game against the Chicago Bears. Even with a hurt shoulder, Hurts still threw for over 300 yards and also ran for three touchdowns. In his absence, backup quarterback Gradner Minshew has been filling in as the Eagles quarterback.

In his last two starts Minshew has lost them both, but has not played bad in either of those games. Minshew completed 57.9% of his passes, throwing three touchdowns to three interceptions in his two starts. However, the Eagles are a completely different team with Gardner Minshew starting. Minshew lacks Hurts’ amazing rushing ability, and the team must game plan differently when he is not on the field.

Hurts has simply been the Philadelphia Eagles’ best player, but he has had some help running behind one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. Also throwing to a weapon like AJ Brown has it’s advantages as well. Second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith has had a breakout season surpassing over 1,000 receiving yards.

Hurts is having a MVP season and was considered the front-runner for the MVP. With his injury Hurts sits at +900 to win the MVP according to NFL sports-books. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite for the MVP along with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

This offense, as a whole, is better when Jalen Hurts is under center. Philly is also playing for the number one seed in the NFC, so Hurts being out there furthers their chances to achieve that goal. The Eagles are +575 to make the Super Bowl according to NFL sports-books. Getting Jalen Hurts healthy for the playoffs will defintely increase their chances.