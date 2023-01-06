NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Trending In The Right Direction For Week 18

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Hurts
Hurts
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seems to be questionable for week 18 against the New York Giants. 

Head Coach Nick Sirianni says that Hurts is trending in the right direction to start Sunday’s game.

This is positive new as Hurts has been out for the last two games with a right shoulder sprain. He suffered the injury in their week 15 game against the Chicago Bears. Even with a hurt shoulder, Hurts still threw for over 300 yards and also ran for three touchdowns. In his absence, backup quarterback Gradner Minshew has been filling in as the Eagles quarterback.

https://www.nbcsports.com/sites/rsnunited/files/article/hero/Minshew-G-USATSI-19710128.jpg

In his last two starts Minshew has lost them both, but has not played bad in either of those games. Minshew completed 57.9% of his passes, throwing three touchdowns to three interceptions in his two starts. However, the Eagles are a completely different team with Gardner Minshew starting. Minshew lacks Hurts’ amazing rushing ability, and the team must game plan differently when he is not on the field.

Hurts has simply been the Philadelphia Eagles’ best player, but he has had some help running behind one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. Also throwing to a weapon like AJ Brown has it’s advantages as well. Second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith has had a breakout season surpassing over 1,000 receiving yards.

https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/69/2021/12/Jalen-Hurts-Giants-1.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

Hurts is having a MVP season and was considered the front-runner for the MVP. With his injury Hurts sits at +900 to win the MVP according to NFL sports-books. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite for the MVP along with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

This offense, as a whole, is better when Jalen Hurts is under center. Philly is also playing for the number one seed in the NFC, so Hurts being out there furthers their chances to achieve that goal. The Eagles are +575 to make the Super Bowl according to NFL sports-books. Getting Jalen Hurts healthy for the playoffs will defintely increase their chances.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Irv
NFL

LATEST Minnesota Vikings Plan To Activate Irv Smith Jr. From Injured Reserve

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
Jackson
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Ruled Out For Season Finale
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for their week 18 match-up againt the Cincinnati Bengals.  Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh officially ruled out QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s…

AP Vikings Cardinals football
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h

The NFL’s regular season reaches its climax this weekend as we begin the build up to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be confirmed. Arizona’s…

nfl amerikanskfotbal generisk
NFL
NFL Week 18 Permutations: Which Teams Will Need Wins For The Playoffs?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  7h
NFL week 18
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In China | China Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  8h
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Brazil | Brazil Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
nfl logo on fieldxx3000 1688 0 137 1200xx2880 1620 0 0
NFL
NFL Week 18 Complete Schedule, Dates and Kick Off Times For Final Games Of Regular Season
Author image Kyle Curran  •  10h
Arrow to top