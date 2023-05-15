With Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm handed the shortest price by sportsbooks ahead of the second major of the year, it may be beneficial to turn your attention further down the field. Read on to find our very own PGA Championship each-way picks, where we attempt to unearth the slept-on competitors to find value in the current markets.

PGA Championship Each Way Picks

Tyrell Hatton @ +4500

England’s highest-ranked competitor Tyrell Hatton (17th) is our first each-way pick at +4500, and he heads to Oak Hill in fine form.

In the past two weeks, he was tied third at Wells Fargo and joint-fifth in the Byron Nelson, meaning he arrives fresh off some very solid finishes. Add to that five top 10 finishes at majors, including two in the PGA Championship, shows he has the star quality to compete in the upper echelons of the leaderboard this week.

Unlike previous editions of this tournament, the decision to make this the second major, as opposed to its previous position as the fourth and final of the season, is likely to have a bearing on the weather.

Located in the northeast of the country in Monroe County, its likely to be mild-to-low temperatures this week, which should suit Hatton’s game down to the ground given he has registered his best finishes in this part of the world, or in similar conditions (two Open top 10’s).

Perhaps more pertinently, he is sixth off the tee, 11th on approach and 25th in putting this season – these are all credentials that could well translate to success this week.

Rickie Fowler @ +9000

Perhaps a forgotten name for many casual observers, but Rickie Fowler’s recent resurgence back into the world’s top 50 is truly remarkable.

The 34-year-old hasn’t competed in all four majors since 2020, but his tied-14th finish at Wells Fargo last week has catapulted him back into the frame and his invite via PGA points is a welcomed sight for one of the sport’s fan favourites.

After falling as low as 185th towards the end of last year, he is back and primed for an impressive showing this week. His eight-under-par score at Quail Hollow was his seventh top-20 finish in his previous eight events, while his 12 top 10 finishes at majors is one of the best records for players of a similar age in the field this year.

He was tied-eighth two years ago in this tournament, but the re-design of this year’s course at Oak Hill, which has seen 600 trees removed and hundreds of yards of fairway reclaimed should suit his driving game – he is worth taking a chance as an each-way selection

