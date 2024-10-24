Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray fractured his hand and is out for an extended period of time

On Wednesday evening, the Pelicans opened the 2024-25 season at home vs. the Bulls. For Game 1 of the new season, PF Zion Williamson was out due to illness. Additionally, Trey Murphy III is dealing with a hamstring injury and did not play. During the final two minutes of their 123-111 win vs. Chicago, starting PG Dejounte Murray suffered a hand injury.

The Pelicans made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks this offseason to acquire Murray. New Orleans sent several role players and two future first-round picks to the Hawks. On a three-point attempt late in the game, Murray appeared to suffer a hand injury and went right to the ground. He was fouled on the three-pointer and was able to take his free throws. However, Murray did not return to the game and had to be subbed out. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Murray suffered a left-hand fracture and is out for an extended time. Not ideal for the Pelicans one game into the 2024-25 season.

Dejounte Murray is set to miss time for the Pelicans with a left-hand fracture

Tests confirm a fractured left hand for Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. Murray is now sidelined for an extended period of time. https://t.co/9XiJPg0ukZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2024



In a 123-111 win vs. the Bulls, PG Dejounte Murray almost had a triple-double. He had 14 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists vs. Chicago. Unfortunately, Murray suffered a left-hand fracture late in the fourth quarter and will miss extended time. With their starting PG now sidelined, Jose Alvarado is a candidate to start for head coach Willie Green. Alvarado has played in 172 games in four seasons with New Orleans and has made 11 starts. His most games started was 10 in the 2022-23 season.

With Alvarado in the starting lineup, the Pelicans would have a small backcourt along with C.J. McCollum. Willie Green could choose to use a bigger lineup by playing McCollum at PG and Trey Murphy at SG. Murphy is out with a hamstring injury but will return long before Dejounte Murray does. The Pelicans will have to shuffle their lineup around and find the best rotations moving forward. In their win vs. the Bulls in Game 1 of the season, Brandon Ingram led the team with 33 points. Murray’s eight rebounds and 10 assists led the team. New Orleans is on the road Friday night to face the Portland Trail Blazers.