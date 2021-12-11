Both the teams in dire need of victory will play against one another on 12th December 2021, Sunday.

Watch and bet on PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard at bet365>livestreaming>football.

PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard Preview

PEC played against Groningen on Friday and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Having scored the minimum goals in home matches, hosts need to work really hard to win the game on Sunday.

On the other hand, Fortuna Sittard had to go through sixth defeat when they lost the match against Feyenoord at De Kuip by 5-0.

PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Lamprou; Voet, Kersten, Nakayama; Paal, Strieder, Saymak, Reijnders; Huiberts, De Wit, Adzic

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Van Osch; Cox, Pito, Angha, Lonwijk; Musaba, Tekie, Duarte; Seuntjens, Flemming, Hansson

PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for PEC Zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard from Bet365:

Match Winner

PEC: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Fortuna Sittard: 29/10

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/12

Under: 5/6

PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

With both the teams struggling hard, football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: PEC vs Fortuna Sittard to draw at 13/5.

Bet on PEC vs Fortuna Sittard to draw at 13/5 with bet365.

How to Watch PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch PEC Zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard live online.

PEC zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.