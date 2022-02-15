Paul Pogba has no shortage of suitors as he nears the end of his contract at Manchester United

It is a soap opera that is beginning to annoy a lot of people associated with Manchester United. But those who can no longer take it are warned: there is a real risk of talking a lot about Paul Pogba by the summer.

For the moment, he still has not extended the deal that binds him to Manchester United, and given the latest information published everywhere, his situation has not changed.

This Tuesday, the Daily Mail reveals new details on the situation of the tricolor player. We learn many things there, in particular that the signing of a new contract with the residents of Old Trafford is quite possible. He has clearly not ruled out the possibility of staying at the club, while four other big European clubs are interested.

Among them is Paris Saint-Germain. The interest of Ile-de-France giants for the French world champion is not new, but the English media explains this time that the leaders of Ligue 1 are ready to make a colossal offer to the midfield maestro. “A mega-offer”, indicates the British publication, which does not, however, reveal the exact details.

In addition to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus would be very interested in repatriating La Pioche, while Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are also monitoring his situation. One thing is certain, Pogba will not make a hasty decision and will seriously consider all the options available to him.

For Manchester United on the other hand, replacing the 27-year-old will be a priority in the summer. After holding off from signing a consistent midfielder, perhaps this is the summer where the Red Devils hierarchy will seriously work 24/7 in order to bring a more consistent performer in the middle of the park.

