Paul Merson FA Cup Final Predictions: Sky Sports Pundit Backing Blues

FA Cup Final Tips – Liverpool vs Chelsea

Paul Merson FA Cup Final Tip

Former Arsenal legend Paul Merson has offered up his predictions for this year’s FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea, and he is seemingly going against the grain by backing Chelsea.

The Reds are hotly favoured by bookies, fans and pundits alike, but Merson has identified key absentees which he thinks will have a significant bearing on the outcome on Saturday.

When giving his reasons for the prediction, he said:

“In recent weeks, both teams have looked a bit tired and open at the back. Liverpool have beaten both Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League and Aston Villa in the Premier League in the last 10 days or so, but they were carved open at the back a handful of times and were slow to react to danger.

“Fabinho, however, has officially been ruled out and Liverpool usually lack discipline when he doesn’t play, as he knits everything together. When I first thought about this game, I was inkling towards a draw, but I fancy Chelsea to win it 2-1 as Fabinho’s absence swings the game in the Blues’ favor. The Carabao Cup final ended 0-0, but the amount of chances created on the night was absolutely mindblowing.”

Finally, if the game does go to penalties, I really hope Chelsea don’t bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on! We saw what happened last time out and I think they’ll be better of with Edouard Mendy, who has been a top-class addition to the side since his move from Rennes in 2020.”

