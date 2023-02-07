Paul Maurice Gets 800th NHL Coaching Win For Florida Panthers

It was a special landmark for Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice as he clinched his 800th NHL coaching win for the team as they beat Tampa Bay Lightening 7-1.

NHL All-Star MVP Matthew Tkachuk recorded five points in a strong performance at the FLA Live Arena in Florida, extending his point streak to seven games with five goals and 10 assists in that time.

Final 📈 from a 7-1 win! pic.twitter.com/p0kf9ZZ9t4 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 7, 2023

Maurice was speaking after the game: “It’s great to have a big number win like that to feel good.

“But we had such an emotional win against Boston (before the All-Star break), and then you don’t get to kind of build off it; you leave town. To come back to have another one, we can be real positive about the direction.”

Panthers star Tkachuk was involved in another top performance, showing why he won the All-Star game MVP.

“I had an unreal time this weekend and there’s nothing better than coming back, seeing the guys… and we’re really looking forward to a good home stretch to end the year,” the Panthers hero said after the game.

Content You May Like