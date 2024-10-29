Paolo Banchero had a career-high performance for the Magic on Monday night, dropping 37 points by half time and becoming the first player to score 50 points in an NBA game this season.

Paolo Banchero Career Night

The Magic edged past the Pacers on Monday night and there was one man more relieved than anyone else with the win, as Paolo Banchero enjoyed a career night in a sensational individual performance.

Banchero had 37 points by half time after a faultless first period and he was able to finish with a 50 piece, becoming just the fourth player in Orlando’s NBA franchise history to do so.

Paolo Banchero is the youngest forward with a 50-point game since LeBron James in 2006, per @StatMamba. SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/FfspyVdeDX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2024

The Magic star knew how good his first half performance was, saying postgame: “That first half was a magical first half, for sure.”

The 21-year-old joined Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady and Nick Anderson in scoring half a century in one game and the effort clearly took a toll on the former number one overall pick.

Speaking immediately after the game, Banchero said: “Man, I’m tired. I’m tired as hell. But it was a hell of a game.

“It was just being in the zone. Felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it’s a good feeling when you’ve got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I’m glad today was.”

Banchero shot 61% from the field on Monday night, with 16-26 shooting as well as 13 rebounds and nine assists, just one off what would have been an incredible triple double.

Paolo Banchero was absolutely DOMINANT in the @OrlandoMagic W! 🔥 50 PTS (career high), 37 in 1H

🔥 13 REB

🔥 9 AST

🔥 3 3PM

🔥 2 BLK

🔥 16-26 FGM Magic move to 3-1 on the year! pic.twitter.com/1BtNZ9iyBm — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2024

The former NBA rookie of the year broke two records against the Pacers, becoming the youngest player in Magic history to record a 50 point game as well as tying the record for most points scored in a single half for Orlando.

Banchero and the Magic will be hoping to maintain their strong start to the season after the Pacers win, which moved the side to 3-1 after the first four games of the campaign.