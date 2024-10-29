Basketball

Paolo Banchero Drops Career-High 50 Point Game In Magic Win With Record 37 By Half Time

Olly Taliku
Paolo Banchero had a career-high performance for the Magic on Monday night, dropping 37 points by half time and becoming the first player to score 50 points in an NBA game this season. 

Paolo Banchero Career Night

The Magic edged past the Pacers on Monday night and there was one man more relieved than anyone else with the win, as Paolo Banchero enjoyed a career night in a sensational individual performance.

Banchero had 37 points by half time after a faultless first period and he was able to finish with a 50 piece, becoming just the fourth player in Orlando’s NBA franchise history to do so.

The Magic star knew how good his first half performance was, saying postgame: “That first half was a magical first half, for sure.” 

The 21-year-old joined Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady and Nick Anderson in scoring half a century in one game and the effort clearly took a toll on the former number one overall pick.

Speaking immediately after the game, Banchero said: “Man, I’m tired. I’m tired as hell. But it was a hell of a game.

“It was just being in the zone. Felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it’s a good feeling when you’ve got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I’m glad today was.”

Banchero shot 61% from the field on Monday night, with 16-26 shooting as well as 13 rebounds and nine assists, just one off what would have been an incredible triple double.

The former NBA rookie of the year broke two records against the Pacers, becoming the youngest player in Magic history to record a 50 point game as well as tying the record for most points scored in a single half for Orlando.

Banchero and the Magic will be hoping to maintain their strong start to the season after the Pacers win, which moved the side to 3-1 after the first four games of the campaign.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
