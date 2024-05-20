MLB

Padres' Yu Darvish got his 200th career win on Sunday night vs. the Atlanta Braves

Zach Wolpin
With a 9-1 win on Sunday night, the San Deigo Padres improved their record to an even 24-24. Veteran pitcher Yu Darvish was against the Atlanta Braves. Over seven scoreless innings, Darvish gave up two hits, struck out nine batters, and threw 99 pitches. He extended his career streak to 25 straight scoreless innings. 

Additionally, Darvish picked up his 200th career win between the MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball. He joins Hiroki Kuroda (203) and Hideo Nomo (201) as the only Japanese-born players to reach 200 career wins. The 37-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, winning his last four starts.

Yu Darvish continues to play at a high level 12 years into his MLB career


San Diego’s Yu Darvish is the only player in franchise history with four straight scoreless starts of at least five innings pitched. In his impressive outing vs. the Braves, he retired the final 13 batters he faced. Darvish only faced two batters over the minimum and had a nearly flawless game. He was sidelined earlier this season with neck tightness. That’s not giving him an issue anymore.  The 37-year-old has been masterful in his last four starts.

The Padres are second in the NL West after a 9-1 win vs. the Braves. San Diego is now 24-24 this season. Only one team, the Dodgers, has a winning record. In nine games this season, Yu Darvish has gone 4-1 and has pitched 47.2 innings. He’s struck out 46 batters over those 47.2 innings and has an ERA of 2.08. If he keeps playing at this level, Darvish will be in line to make the all-star team and possibly win some end-of-the-season awards.


In nine starts this season, Yu Darvish has the second-most wins. Only Dylan Cease with five has more than Darvish. Since Bartolo Colon in 2015, Darvish is the first pitcher 25 or older to throw 25 consecutive scoreless innings. Randy Jones owns the team record with 30 scoreless innings. That was set back in May 1980. Yu Darvish is looking to break that record set by Jones.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
