With a 9-1 win on Sunday night, the San Deigo Padres improved their record to an even 24-24. Veteran pitcher Yu Darvish was against the Atlanta Braves. Over seven scoreless innings, Darvish gave up two hits, struck out nine batters, and threw 99 pitches. He extended his career streak to 25 straight scoreless innings.

Additionally, Darvish picked up his 200th career win between the MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball. He joins Hiroki Kuroda (203) and Hideo Nomo (201) as the only Japanese-born players to reach 200 career wins. The 37-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, winning his last four starts.

Yu Darvish continues to play at a high level 12 years into his MLB career

Yu Darvish joins elite company with his 200th career win — MLB & NPB combined! Only Hiroki Kuroda (203) and Hideo Nomo (201) have more combined wins among Japanese-born pitchers.



San Diego’s Yu Darvish is the only player in franchise history with four straight scoreless starts of at least five innings pitched. In his impressive outing vs. the Braves, he retired the final 13 batters he faced. Darvish only faced two batters over the minimum and had a nearly flawless game. He was sidelined earlier this season with neck tightness. That’s not giving him an issue anymore. The 37-year-old has been masterful in his last four starts.

The Padres are second in the NL West after a 9-1 win vs. the Braves. San Diego is now 24-24 this season. Only one team, the Dodgers, has a winning record. In nine games this season, Yu Darvish has gone 4-1 and has pitched 47.2 innings. He’s struck out 46 batters over those 47.2 innings and has an ERA of 2.08. If he keeps playing at this level, Darvish will be in line to make the all-star team and possibly win some end-of-the-season awards.

Take a look back at the historic outing from Yu Darvish on #SundayNightBaseball.



In nine starts this season, Yu Darvish has the second-most wins. Only Dylan Cease with five has more than Darvish. Since Bartolo Colon in 2015, Darvish is the first pitcher 25 or older to throw 25 consecutive scoreless innings. Randy Jones owns the team record with 30 scoreless innings. That was set back in May 1980. Yu Darvish is looking to break that record set by Jones.