MLB

Padres SS Xander Bogaerts Hopes To Avoid Trip To IL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz xander bogaerts usatsi 20359283
rsz xander bogaerts usatsi 20359283

The San Diego Padres have had an underwhelming performance so far during the 2023 MLB Season, and now their shortstop and key free agent acquisition is going to miss some time and could even hit the injured list.

The Padres were projected to be one of the better teams in baseball. They had been building over the last few years to turn themselves into contenders, and capped it off with a big off-season last winter by bolstering their roster even further. Perhaps the biggest name to be brought to San Diego was Xander Bogaerts, who spent the first ten years of his career with the Red Sox.

Padres Could Be Without Bogaerts For Some Time

Things haven’t been great for the player nor the team so far. Bogaerts’ numbers are down across the board, including his batting, on base, and slugging percentages. His OPS is down to .725, which is a sharp drop-off from his career-high of .939 four years ago.

But the reason behind his struggles could be injury related, according to reports.

Bogaerts has been dealing with a nagging wrist injury since early May. He said that he chose to play through the discomfort, likely wanting to remain in the lineup while fellow Padres’ infielder Manny Machado recovered from his own ailments.

But Xander Bogaerts left Saturday’s game against the Cubs in the 8th inning and wouldn’t return, and is expected to miss some time. He will, however, look to avoid spending any time on the IL.

“I probably haven’t played this long with it. I knew Manny was hurt and I felt like I want to go out there, and I want to be there. Obviously, now he’s back. … Let’s see how it is. Then once it’s feeling right, all we’ve got to work on is getting rid of the bad habits you created with that.”

The Padres are going to need Bogaerts, Machado, and the rest of their roster at full strength if they want to compete in the National League this season. The team had been middling around .500 all season before losing 11 of 13 during a stretch in May, which they have not yet been able to recover from.

As it stands on Sunday, the Padres were 27-31 and in 4th place in the National League West, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz qfqbsipfgb2wwmir8rws
MLB

LATEST Oakland Atheltics Are Off To Worst Start In MLB In 120 Years

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
MLB
Trea Turner Struggling To Produce In First Year With Phillies
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023

During the off-season, the Philadelphia Phillies signed shortstop Trea Turner to one of the richest contracts in MLB history. They forked out $300 million in order to keep him for…

rsz usatsi 18987857
MLB
MLB: Zac Gallen Hits A Bird With A Baseball During Pregame
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 17 2023

One of the most infamous videos in MLB history came at the hands of former pitching great Randy Johnson. The year was 2001. Johnson was pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks…

Acuna
MLB
Ronald Acuna Jr. Is The Odds On Favorite To Win NL MVP
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 18 2023
rsz d169f1d07aa850e45027b97e18d01600
MLB
New York Mets Haven’t Hit A Home Run In 51 Innings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023
Max
MLB
Max Scherzer Scratched From Start Due To Neck Spasms
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
Judge
MLB
New York Yankees Aaron Judge Activated Off Injured List
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 9 2023
Arrow to top