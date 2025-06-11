Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton will play through an ‘ankle issue’ in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals

For the first time in 25 years, the Indiana Pacers will host an NBA Finals game. On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Indiana to face the Pacers in Game 3.

The series is split 1-1 between Oklahoma City and Indiana. After Game 2 on Sunday, there was footage of Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton walking with a limp. ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tyrese Haliburton will play through an “ankle issue” in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Haliburton said that he is “fine.”

Tyrese Haliburton had a small limp after Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals

“He wasn’t on the injury report, everything I hear, there’s no concern about his status tonight. All the feel is he’s fine, he’s going to be good to go.”@ShamsCharania shares Tyrese Haliburton will play Game 3 despite an “ankle issue.” pic.twitter.com/Y783IdxL61 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2025



On Wednesday night, the Pacers will host Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Indiana is still searching for that elusive first NBA championship. They’ve been part of the NBA for 49 seasons. Entering Game 3, all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton is reportedly dealing with an “ankle issue.” However, Haliburton has reassured fans he will be available for Game 3. The 25-year-old said it’s “just a lower leg thing. I’ll leave it at that.”

Through two games in the 2025 NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.5 points per contest. He had 14 in Game 1 and 17 in Game 2. The all-star PG did hit the game-winning shot in Game 1 to steal a win for the Pacers. Oklahoma City has a suffocating defense, and their main objective is to take away Tyrese Haliburton.

Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso have all taken their turn guarding Halibuton in the Finals. They’ve made it tough for Tyrese Haliburton to be a real difference maker for Indiana. Despite averaging 9.3 assists per game this postseason, Haliburton hasn’t had more than six in each of his two Finals games. When Tyrese Haliburton plays well, the Pacers have a shot to win. It’s as simple as that. How effective can Haliburton be in Game 3 as he’s dealing with an “ankle issue?”