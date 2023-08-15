MLB

Ozzie Albies Placed On The Injured List With A Hamstring Strain

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
r1209826 1296x729 16 9
r1209826 1296x729 16 9

Atlanta Braves All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies has been placed on the 10 day Injured List with a hamstring strain.

 

Albies suffered the injury in Sunday night’s loss against the New York Mets. Albies was removed from the game in the eighth inning. It was deemed a hamstring cramp, but further tests revealed a strain. The Braves called up infielder Vaughn Grissom as a corresponding move. Albies is having one of his best seasons of his career hitting atop of this historic Braves lineup. After an injury riddled 2022 season, Albies has appeared in almost every game prior to this injury.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/hPDqomcnzuFj63DloEeZJ4VWb5w=/0x0:7523x5015/1200x800/filters:focal(3408x497:4610x1699)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/72546059/1597201125.0.jpg

This MLB season Albies has 28 homeruns with 90 RBIs while hitting .267 with an .841 OPS. In his first missed game last night, recent acquisition Nicky Lopez started and has been very good when called upon.  Grissom as well has had experience in the big leagues as he made some starts last season when Albies was out. The Braves have the depth to survive the latest injury bug plaguing Albies.

The Atlanta Braves are favorites to win the World Series at +325 according to offshore sportsbooks.

Hamstring injures can linger, so it will come as no surprise if the Braves want to be cautious with their everyday second baseman. The Braves harbor a 11.5 game lead in the NL East so the division is almost certainly locked up. The Braves are going for a World Series and to play one of your key pieces that may not be 100% is a bad move. Atlanta has capable backups and coaching to prepare without Albies for at least a few weeks.

This injury for Albies is not seen to be serious so there is not a worry that he can come back sooner rather than later.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz matt olson getty ftr 061323
MLB

LATEST Matt Olson Hits Two More, Overtakes Shohei Ohtani For Home Run Lead

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 12 2023
1240191029.0
MLB
Matt Olson Ties Shohei Ohtani For The Major League Lead In Home Runs
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 10 2023

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has tied Los Angeles Angels superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani for the most home runs in the MLB with 40.   Mighty Matt!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/Iy4psavClI…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
MLB
Trea Turner Is Not Living Up To His $300 Million Contract…At All
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 3 2023

Trea Turner spent the early part of his career becoming one of the best and most dynamic shortstops in the MLB. He parlayed his excellent play into a massive contract…

rsz usa today 203243640
MLB
Chicago Cubs Having Been Historically Dominant So Far In August
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 3 2023
usatsi 19998007 168390306 lowres
MLB
Isiah Pacheco To Be Cleared For Contact Later This Month
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 2 2023
1414019882.0
MLB
Atlanta Braves Max Fried Expected To Start Friday Against Chicago
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 2 2023
kate upton justin verlander
MLB
Houston Astros Fans on Twitter Welcome Kate Upton Back Alongside Husband Justin Verlander
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top