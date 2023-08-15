Ozzie Albies Placed On The Injured List With A Hamstring Strain

Atlanta Braves All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies has been placed on the 10 day Injured List with a hamstring strain.

The #Braves today recalled INF Vaughn Grissom to Atlanta and placed INF Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list, backdated to August 14, with a strained left hamstring. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 15, 2023

Albies suffered the injury in Sunday night’s loss against the New York Mets. Albies was removed from the game in the eighth inning. It was deemed a hamstring cramp, but further tests revealed a strain. The Braves called up infielder Vaughn Grissom as a corresponding move. Albies is having one of his best seasons of his career hitting atop of this historic Braves lineup. After an injury riddled 2022 season, Albies has appeared in almost every game prior to this injury.

This MLB season Albies has 28 homeruns with 90 RBIs while hitting .267 with an .841 OPS. In his first missed game last night, recent acquisition Nicky Lopez started and has been very good when called upon. Grissom as well has had experience in the big leagues as he made some starts last season when Albies was out. The Braves have the depth to survive the latest injury bug plaguing Albies.

The Atlanta Braves are favorites to win the World Series at +325 according to offshore sportsbooks.

Hamstring injures can linger, so it will come as no surprise if the Braves want to be cautious with their everyday second baseman. The Braves harbor a 11.5 game lead in the NL East so the division is almost certainly locked up. The Braves are going for a World Series and to play one of your key pieces that may not be 100% is a bad move. Atlanta has capable backups and coaching to prepare without Albies for at least a few weeks.

This injury for Albies is not seen to be serious so there is not a worry that he can come back sooner rather than later.