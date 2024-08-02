Basketball

On Saturday, the United States will play Puerto Rico in their final game of the Olympic preliminary stage

Zach Wolpin
Despite some close calls in their exhibition games, Team USA has taken care of business in Olympic play. The Americans won all five of their exhibition games leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. LeBron James and the rest of the roster carried that into their first two games. 

To start the 2024 Olympics, the Americans faced Serbia in Group C play. Team USA won 110-84 with Kevin Durant’s 23 points off the bench leading the way. In their second game, the Americans beat South Sudan 103-86 and Bam Adebayo’s 18 points off bench was the most for Team USA. On Saturday at 11:15 am EST, USA basketball will play their final preliminary game against Puerto Rico.

Team USA is favored by over 30 points to win vs. Puerto Rico


The biggest debate throughout the 2024 Olympics for Team USA is who head coach Stever Kerr should start. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Devin Booker have been regular starters for the Americans this summer. Jrue Holiday has also been in the starting lineup but he could miss Saturday’s contest with an ankle injury. In Team USA’s first game vs. Serbia, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum sat on the bench and did not play a single minute. There was huge controversy after the game for Kerr not playing someone of Tatum’s caliber.

Stever Kerr reportedly discussed this scenario with Tatum and the NBA Champion handled it well. For their second game vs. South Sudan, Tatum was inserted back into the starting lineup. This time it was 2022-23 league MVP Joel Embiid who sat on the bench the entire game. On July 31, Stever Kerr announced that Embiid will start on Saturday vs. Puerto Rico. That means Lebron James, Steph Curry, Devin Booker, and Joel Embiid will start. Leaving one more open spot for Kerr to fill. The Americans will have a size advantage vs. Puerto Rico, especially with Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis off the bench. Anthony Edwards could get the nod into the starting lineup if Kerr is looking to play another versatile guard to replace Holiday if he’s out.

