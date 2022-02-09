Norwich City will be looking to get out of the bottom three with a win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Norwich vs Crystal Palace, then Betfred have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Betfred and watch their Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Betfred by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join Betfred and follow Norwich vs Crystal Palace

Norwich vs Crystal Palace Preview

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they will fancy their chances of pulling off all three points here. Palace have an excellent head to head record against Norwich and it remains to be seen whether the away side can get back to winning ways here. The visitors have failed to win five of their last six league matches and this should be an evenly matched contest. Check out the best Norwich vs Crystal Palace betting offers

Check out our Norwich vs Crystal Palace prediction

Bet on Norwich vs Crystal Palace with Betfred

When does Norwich vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Norwich vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 19:45 pm BST, on the 9th of February, at Carrow Road.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace Team News

Norwich team news

Norwich will be without the services of Tim Krul, Jacob Sorensen and Ozan Kabak due to injuries.

Norwich predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are without Nathan Ferguson because of injury.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up vs Norwich: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Click here to get £60 in free sports bets at Betfred