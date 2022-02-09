Crystal Palace will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Match Info Date: 9th February 2022

Kick-off: 19:45 pm BST, Carrow Road.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace Prediction

The Eagles are coming into this game on the back of three defeats and a draw in their last five league matches and they will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

Palace are undefeated in their last six matches against Norwich across all competitions and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, the home side are 18th in the league table with four defeats in their last six matches.

They will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Norwich 1-2 Crystal Palace

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Crystal Palace have failed to win eleven of their last 12 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on Norwich to pick up all three points here.

Norwich have conceded 45 goals in 22 league matches this season. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Palace have picked up four wins and two draws in their last six meetings against Norwich. Bet on the Eagles to pick up all three points here.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Norwich vs Crystal Palace Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich vs Crystal Palace:

Match-winner:

Norwich: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

Crystal Palace: 5/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/5

Under: 10/13

