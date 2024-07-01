Basketball

Nine-Time All-Star Paul George Agrees 4-Year $212m Contract With Philadelphia 76ers

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Paul George
Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George has agreed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the nine-time all-star set to make around $212Million from his max contract.

Paul George Signs 4-Year Contract With 76ers

Just hours after it was confirmed that Paul George would be leaving the Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers reported ongoing negotiations with the star through free-agency.

In a press release, the Clippers stated: “Paul has informed us that he is signing his next contract with another team.

“We negotiated for months with Paul and his representative on a contract that would make sense for both sides, and we were left far apart. The gap was significant. We understand and respect Paul’s decision to look elsewhere for his next contract.”

George will join fellow 2024 All-Star’s Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, to give Philadelphia their best shot at a Championship since they last made the NBA Finals in 2001.

Things never went as planned in LA for George, who played out five seasons in his contract between 2019 and 2024. George’s time with the Clippers was plagued with injuries and the 34-year-old has struggled with a knee injury for some time now that could continue to ail him in Philadelphia.

What the 76ers will get in George is a consistent scorer and one of the most experienced playoff players in the league. ‘PG’ averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the 2023-24 season, but the Clippers were disappointingly eliminated in the first round to Dallas in a six game series.

Despite being one of the best players in the league for some time now, George has never taken part in the NBA Finals, something that he will be hoping to do in Philadelphia alongside Maxey and Embiid as his career begins to wind down.

George also joins Jared McCain on the new 76ers roster next season, with the exciting rookie out of Duke selected as the 16th overall pick in the first round.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
