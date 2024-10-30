Nikola Jokic recorded an impressive statline on Tuesday night, scoring 29 points with 16 assists and 18 rebounds in a performance that has been likened to Wilt Chamberlin.

Jokic Crushes Nets

The Denver Nuggets were behind by double figures again on Tuesday night and for the second game in a row, they managed to pull off an impressive comeback in overtime.

Nikola Jokic was as usual at the centre of all good things for the Nuggets and he picked up his most impressive stats of the season to date with 29 points, 16 assists and 18 rebounds in the unlikely victory.

56% FG BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/mW0Vce1oOt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 30, 2024

The Serbian became just the second player in NBA history to record those stats, after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain almost 60 years ago.

But this isn’t the first time Jokic has put up impressive stats this season and the Denver star is already one of the early contenders for regular season MVP, which would be his fourth title.

After just four games this season, Jokic is averaging a league high 12.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists as well a 35.1 points in what has been an impressive start to his campaign.

Despite Jokic enjoying an impressive start to the season, the Nuggets have gone to overtime twice in the last two games and they moved to 2-2 with the narrow win over Brooklyn.

NUGGETS WIN THEIR SECOND OVERTIME GAME IN A ROW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMacWliRyN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2024

But the extra minutes aren’t phasing the three-time MVP, who is only worried about winning: “It is just five extra minutes. It is not that much extra playing time. I am glad we had the momentum going in and I think we controlled the overtime, and that is a good thing. We found the baskets when we needed, so I think it was a good overtime for us.”

If they are to win a second title in three years this season, Jokic and the Nuggets will need to improve on their start to the campaign in what has been a slow start for Denver.

Next up for the Nuggets s another tough matchup, in a rematch of last year’s conference semi finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves who have also started the season with two wins and two losses.