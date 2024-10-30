Basketball

Nikola Jokic Puts Up Incredible Statline In Nuggets Overtime Win Against The Nets

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz jokic culture icon
rsz jokic culture icon

Nikola Jokic recorded an impressive statline on Tuesday night, scoring 29 points with 16 assists and 18 rebounds in a performance that has been likened to Wilt Chamberlin. 

Jokic Crushes Nets

The Denver Nuggets were behind by double figures again on Tuesday night and for the second game in a row, they managed to pull off an impressive comeback in overtime.

Nikola Jokic was as usual at the centre of all good things for the Nuggets and he picked up his most impressive stats of the season to date with 29 points, 16 assists and 18 rebounds in the unlikely victory.

The Serbian became just the second player in NBA history to record those stats, after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain almost 60 years ago.

But this isn’t the first time Jokic has put up impressive stats this season and the Denver star is already one of the early contenders for regular season MVP, which would be his fourth title.

After just four games this season, Jokic is averaging a league high 12.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists as well a 35.1 points in what has been an impressive start to his campaign.

Despite Jokic enjoying an impressive start to the season, the Nuggets have gone to overtime twice in the last two games and they moved to 2-2 with the narrow win over Brooklyn.

But the extra minutes aren’t phasing the three-time MVP, who is only worried about winning: “It is just five extra minutes. It is not that much extra playing time. I am glad we had the momentum going in and I think we controlled the overtime, and that is a good thing. We found the baskets when we needed, so I think it was a good overtime for us.”

If they are to win a second title in three years this season, Jokic and the Nuggets will need to improve on their start to the campaign in what has been a slow start for Denver.

Next up for the Nuggets s another tough matchup, in a rematch of last year’s conference semi finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves who have also started the season with two wins and two losses.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
rsz jokic culture icon
Basketball

LATEST Nikola Jokic Puts Up Incredible Statline In Nuggets Overtime Win Against The Nets

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 30 2024
Payton Pritchard
Basketball
Payton Pritchard Ties Celtics Record For Most Threes Scored Off The Bench In Bucks Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024

Payton Pritchard was on fire for Boston on Monday night and he tied a franchise record off the bench, with 28 points and eight threes during the Bucks win. Pritchard…

Paolo Banchero Magic pic
Basketball
Paolo Banchero Drops Career-High 50 Point Game In Magic Win With Record 37 By Half Time
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024

Paolo Banchero had a career-high performance for the Magic on Monday night, dropping 37 points by half time and becoming the first player to score 50 points in an NBA…

Russell Westbrook
Basketball
Russell Westbrook Makes Denver Debut As Nuggets Fall To Thunder In First Game Of 2024
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Derrick Henry
Basketball
Derrick Henry Responds To Anthony Edwards’ Claims That He Could Tackle The Two Time NFL Rushing Leader
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
lebron bronny james
Basketball
Bronny James Features Alongside His Dad And Makes NBA Debut In Win Over Timberwolves
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024
Celtics
Basketball
Boston Celtics Kick Off The 2024 NBA Season With A Dominant Win At TD Garden
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 23 2024
Arrow to top