Nigeria progress to the knockout stages with 3-1 victory over Sudan

Nigeria claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sudan on Saturday to progress to the knockouts of AFCON 2021.

The Super Eagles made a brilliant start at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium as they scored the opener inside the first three minutes of the match.

Samuel Chukwueze tapped home the first goal for his side after being set up by Moses Simon.

Union Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi then added another on the stroke of half-time to put his side in a dominating position.

If the fans of Sudan were hoping for a comeback after the interval, then they were hugely disappointed.

The Super Eagles struck their third goal within 30 seconds of the second half, with Simon earning his name on the scoresheet.

The Falcons of Jediane pulled a goal back when 20 minutes were remaining through Walieldin Khedr but that only served as a consolation.

With this victory, Nigeria have qualified to the knockout stages of AFCON 2021.

Augustine Eguavoen’s side already defeated Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in their opening match, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the decisive goal for them.

Despite missing Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis, the Super Eagles have been brilliant in the tournament so far.

They have won three Africa Cup of Nations titles so far, with their latest coming in 2013 when they defeated Burkina Faso in the final.

Nigeria will now face Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D game while Sudan will come up against Egypt.