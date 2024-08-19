MLB

Nick Kurtz Loving Life At Oakland Athletics After Beginning His Professional Career

Nick Kurtz reflects on his great form and start to his professional career after becoming the first baseman in the Oakland Athletics.

What has Kurtz said?

The 21-year-old is in hot form at the moment after he smashed a three-run homer in Saturday’s 11-1 win over the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark.

It was Kurtz’s giving fourth roundtripper in his sixth game played with the Single-A Stockton Ports. Reflecting on the start he has made to his professional career, Kurtz said: “It’s all just about getting hot at the right time.

“Baseball is such a game of streaks and ups and downs. I had a great couple of weeks in Arizona and saw a lot of pitches preparing for coming here to Stockton. Baseball is all about timing.

“Baseball is hard. There’s a lot of different things that happen in baseball. It’s not always going to go your way, and when it does go your way, take advantage of it and enjoy it; and if you’re at a low point, you got to battle and work your way back out of it.”

Kurtz’s career so far

Kurtz commenced his professional career with an impressive slash line of .409/.567/1.000. The Athletics were notably impressed by the power exhibited by the left-handed hitter across various areas of the field, but it was his plate discipline that truly distinguished him.

In just six games, he has recorded only six strikeouts while drawing eight walks, including a crucial bases-loaded walk in Saturday’s game that contributed to a four-RBI outing. Kurtz has achieved a hit in every game of his professional journey thus far. Within the organization, comparisons are being made between him and Matt Olson, who previously showcased his power by hitting home runs into McLeod Lake behind Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Kurtz’s ascent to becoming one of the most formidable college hitters in the nation is particularly remarkable given that the Demon Deacons initially recruited him as a pitcher. He experienced a remarkable streak of 14 home runs over 10 games from March 31 to April 16, with a standout performance featuring three home runs against Virginia.

Kurtz listed in the A’s 2024 draft pick

Earlier this year, Kurtz proved to be a formidable challenge for college pitchers. It has now become evident that the California League’s pitching staff is also unable to withstand the 65-grade power of the A’s 2024 first-round Draft selection.

The lineup for the Ports featured Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (third round, No. 13 prospect), Rodney Green (fourth round, No. 22), Tommy White (second round, No. 4), and Kurtz occupying the first through fourth positions. This group collectively achieved 10 hits, with Green delivering an outstanding performance that included his inaugural professional home run, a three-run blast to center field.

“After three years in college, you know what good chemistry is and what’s going to make a good team,” Kurtz said. “We have all these aspects and are able to have fun together every day and we enjoy each other’s company.”
