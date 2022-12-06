NFL Playoff Scenarios For Week 14

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NFL playoffs are almost a month away, and there are a few playoff scenarios that could happen.

Playoff scenarios for Week 14: Vikings clinch the NFC North with a win over Detroit. Chiefs clinch the AFC West with a win over Denver + a Chargers loss to Miami. Eagles clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Giants. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings have been one of the more surprising teams this season. With a record of 10-2, Minnesota is by far the best team in this lowly NFC North. The Detroit Lions have been better as of late. That will be put to the test when they face each other this Sunday.

The Vikings playoff hopes rely of Kirk Cousins being consistent in big games. Historically, Cousins does not play well in prime time games. He did show he can be somewhat competent when he played the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving Night. There is hope for the Vikings.

The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win over the Denver Broncos and a Los Angeles Chargers loss.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a mainstay in the NFL playoff hunt ever since quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the starter in 2018. When a team is being led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, you are bound to win a lot of games.

The AFC West was seen to be a really competitive division. That, however, was not the case. The Los Angeles Chargers are theoretically still in the mix for the playoffs, but the division is right into Kansas City’s grasp. They are to be Super Bowl contenders, yet again when the regular season ends.

Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles are seen to be the best team in the NFL record wise. With a record of 11-1, Philadelphia has propelled themselves in the running for the number one seed in the NFC. The only realistic competition left on their regular season schedule are the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven the doubters wrong. With weapons like AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and a stout defense, they are clear favorites in the NFC at this current moment.

Each of these teams are all heavily favored to win their divisions according to NFL betting sites. Maybe all of these playoff scenarios will come to fruition on Sunday.