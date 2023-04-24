NFL Draft: Will Levis Is Now Favorite To Be 2nd Overall Pick

The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is just a few days away, and the oddsmakers are projecting a bit of a shakeup at the top of the boards.

The Class of 2023 is top-heavy with quarterback talent, as there are as many as four pass throwers who could be taken within the first four or five selections. There are more than a handful of teams out there looking for a young prospect, making the possibilities endless when envisioning how the top-10 will play out.

Will Levis Favorite For 2nd Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis (-140) is now the favorite to go No. 2 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/Y9wzJeCpQD — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 24, 2023

There was jockeying between CJ Stroud and Bryce Young throughout the draft process on which player would be selected first overall, with both being the betting favorites at one point. But Young has taken a commanding lead on the betting boards, and is now listed at -1600 to be the first player taken.

But who will be picked second? It was the Carolina Panthers who traded up to nab the first pick away from the Chicago Bears, and there is no guarantee that the team with the next selection will stay put.

It would be reasonable to believe that the Houston Texans would stay put at #2 and take Stroud with their selection. They are under new leadership and are in desperate need for a quarterback of the future, and they find themselves in great position to do so through the draft.

Texans Could Trade Back Or Stay Put

But perhaps there is a prospect that they are enamored with that is not as highly coveted by the rest of the teams in the top-5. Maybe they want a raw talent like Anthony Richardson, and are willing to move back a couple of spots and pick up some extra capital along the way.

Or maybe they just stay put and draft the prospect they want when the time comes. It seems like that is what the sports books are thinking, anyway.

2nd Overall Pick Odds Play Will Levis -135 Tyree Wilson +230 CJ Stroud +350

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been crawling up draft boards throughout the off-season, and is now in discussion to be the second QB taken on Thursday Night. In fact, Levis is now the odds-on favorite to be the second overall pick, coming in at -135.

Another player that has been shooting up the boards in mock drafts is Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson, who is now battling with Will Anderson Jr. for the first defensive player to be selected. Wilson is listed with the second-best odds of being the second overall pick, with Anderson Jr and Stroud both at +350.

The first round begins on Thursday evening and will be held in Kansas City.

